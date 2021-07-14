America's Got Talent: Who is Ehrlich Ocampo? Circus acrobat and artist blows judges' minds!











Singing dogs, shooting crossbows, contortionists and now, circus performers – there’s no shortage of entertainment on the all-new series of America’s Got Talent.

Host Terry Crews is joined by judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. Season 16 of the ABC show kicked off on June 1st 2021. People travel from all over the world to perform on the AGT stage. Israel and South Korea are just some of the countries contestants have come from. Ehrlich Ocampo travelled all the way from the Philippines!

Screenshot: Early Release: Ehrlich Stuns The Judges With a SPECTACULAR Audition – America’s Got Talent 2021

Ehrlich on America’s Got Talent

Gracing the AGT stage on July 13th is Filipino acrobat and artist Ehrlich Ocampo.

Ehrlich combines dance, music and magic in his performance which blew the judges away. See his audition here.

Ehrlich’s performance involves him using a Leviwand which appears to float in the air and an illuminated hoop.

Ehrlich Ocampo is a circus performer

Ehrlich “Firechill” Ocampo is an acrobatics performer who has previously shown off his skills with Cirque du Soleil.

The circus performer travelled all the way from the Philippines for his AGT audition and said during the show: “I didn’t think I would make it here but my friends and family they supported me and inspired me to fight.“

From 2016-2018 Ehrlich worked on Okada Manila’s entertainment team as per LinkedIn. Following this, he worked on board MSC Bellissima for Cirque du Soleil in 2019. He now works as a freelance circus performer.

Meet the America’s Got Talent contestant on Instagram!

Ehrlich “Firechill” Ocampo can be found on Instagram @ehrlichmarz with over 1.3k followers.

He writes in his IG bio: “The Boy Who Dreamt of Flying. Movement, visual, and word artist. Circus performer.” By the looks of his main Instagram page, the AGT contestant is a lover of nature, books, his family, food and animals.

Ehrlich also has an IG page dedicated to his performing, @firechill.ph, which has over 3k followers, and another (@ehrlichocampoart) for his art projects.

The AGT season 16 contestant has clearly been working hard on his craft for years, judging by his Instagram pages.

Ehrlich’s performances and practice can be viewed via his YouTube channel here.

