Elizabeth Vargas’ exes include Ryan Geraghty, Jimmy Juarez, Bernt Bodal











Elizabeth Vargas found fame during The Real Housewives of Orange County season 15. When she first appeared on the show in 2020, the 46-year-old was in the midst of a divorce, but she’s moved on since then.

As a dog mama, the CEO of Edge Music Network and spirits brand Vargas Vodka, Elizabeth Vargas has a lot on her plate besides making time for dating. She’s also launched a new gossip video podcast in 2021 alongside Bebe Jenkins. So, let’s find out more about who Elizabeth’s exes are – Ryan Geraghty, Jimmy Juarez and Bernt Bodal.

Elizabeth Vargas’ marriage

When Elizabeth Lyn Vargas joined The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2020 she was still in the process of a divorce.

During The Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 episode 1, Elizabeth said that she “grew up ‘garbage can’ poor” in Missouri and that she married Norwegian-American businessman Bernt Bodal.

Her ex had an estimated net worth of $200 million and Elizabeth said on the show that she met him during college. Elizabeth and Bernt were together for 20 years. They separated in 2017 but didn’t settle their divorce until 2020.

Elizabeth added: “We built an entire life and for him to have a child with somebody else, it was a slap in the face“.

Things didn’t work out between Elizabeth and Jimmy

As her divorce was almost finalising, Elizabeth was dating a new boyfriend, Jimmy Juarez in 2020. Speaking of their relationship on RHOC, Elizabeth said that Jimmy was great company but he didn’t want to take their relationship to the next level until she was officially divorced.

Judging by Jimmy and Elizabeth’s Instagram pages, they’re no longer together and he adopted one of her dogs, Mika.

Find Jimmy on Instagram @jimmy_juarez. He can also be found on LinkedIn which details that he’s worked as a Salesforce Trainer and Consultant at Jimmy Juarez Consulting for the past 20 years.

Elizabeth is linked to Ryan Geraghty

Things didn’t seem to have worked out between Jimmy and Elizabeth, although they’re likely still on friendly terms given that he’s adopted her dog and she follows him on Instagram.

As of 2022, Elizabeth has been linked to a 33-year-old man named Ryan Geraghty.

The pair likely just briefly dated, rather than being in a long-term relationship.

