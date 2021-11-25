Exploring Emma-Leigh & Co, Selling Sunset newbie's vegan company











Selling Sunset fans will be pleased in 2021, as a brand new season dropped on November 24th. Season 4 features some newcomers in the form of brunette beauty Vanessa Villela and bombshell blonde Emma Hernan.

Emma is a businesswoman not to be messed with. And besides her beef with Christine Quinn, Emma has her hands full juggling all of her business ventures and now, her real estate career. Here’s more on Emma-Leigh & Co, the Selling Sunset newbie’s vegan food brand!

Selling Sunset & Selling Tampa | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix BridTV 6805 Selling Sunset & Selling Tampa | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/DzkTaTBDcPA/hqdefault.jpg 906052 906052 center 22403

Who is Emma Hernan?

Emma Hernan is a new cast member on Selling Sunset and a real estate agent at The Oppenheim Group. During season 4 of the show, Emme said: “I’ve been involved in real estate for about five years. As soon as I got my license I was with Jason.”

Before now, Emma’s realtor career was more part-time because she started up her own vegan food company – Emma-Leigh & Co. She also used to work as a model.

Emma revealed on Selling Sunset that she’s selling her brand in stores across the US and that the company “couldn’t be going any better“.

Emma can be found on Instagram with 988k followers @emmahernan.

Read More: Was the $75m dollar house on Selling Sunset ever sold?

Screenshot: Emma Hernan Emily and co Selling Sunset – Netflix

Does Emma from Selling Sunset have an empanada business?

During Selling Sunset season 4, episode 3, Emma told the group about how she managed to launch her vegan food business.

The Netflix star grew up in a small town south of Boston. Now, she splits her time between Boston and Los Angeles as her food manufacturing facility is based in Boston.

Emma started out in business by investing in the stock market when she was 14 or 15 years old.

She said: “When my grandfather passed away we had a food company. It was really small, so I lent my family money at 17 years old for payroll to get the company going.”

Today, that company is a national brand – Yankee Trader Seafood. Emma wanted to start her own line which is vegan and she’s partnered with other companies such as Beyond Meat.

Speaking on Selling Sunset, Emma said: “I’m meeting at Costco, Whole Foods with CEOs and they want real estate, too. So, it goes hand-in-hand.”

Exploring Emma-Leigh & Co

By the looks of Emma’s company, they specialise in empanadas.

An 18-pack of Plant-Based Beyond Meat Empanadas by Emma-Leigh & Co costs $14.99 online.

Other empanada fillings in the line include vegan ‘sausage pizza’ and ‘birthday cake‘ empanadas, see the vegan delights on Instagram here.

See Also: Where is Davina on Selling Sunset season 4?

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX FROM NOVEMBER 24TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK