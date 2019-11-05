Emily Atack dons new stylish brown hair at The Pride of Britain Awards 2019!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

TV star Emily Atack first appeared on our screens as Charlotte Hinchcliffe.

Since then, she went on to star on Dancing on Ice, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Celebrity Gogglebox.

In 2019 Emily co-hosted Singletown with Joel Dommett where she sported her trademark blonde locks.

However, it looks like along with the changing seasons, Emily has switched up her looks.

Emily Atack flaunted her new brown hair at The Pride of Britain Awards.

Emily Atack’s new brown hair

Among tonnes of other famous faces, I’m A Celebrity runner up Emily Atack could be seen among the Pride of Britain crowd.

And the 29-year-old was sporting her new brunette tresses styled in retro-glam waves along with a stunning dress from Sassi Holford.

Who is Emily dating in 2019?

Emily, who’s been pretty open about being unlucky in love in the past, looked to have found ‘the one’ in 2019.

She was dating Rob Jowers and the pair enjoyed a romantic trip to France in June 2019. However, the last time Emily posted a photo with Rob was in August 2019. It’s unconfirmed whether the pair are still together.

What has Emily been doing in 2019?

As well as working on Singletown alongside Joel Dommett, Emily has been busy at work in 2019 writing her very first memoir.

“Are We There Yet?: To indignity . . . and beyond!” was released on October 31st and retails for around £10 online.

The book sees Emily share stories about her family, relationships, work-life and love.

WATCH THE PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS FROM 8 PM ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5TH 2019 ON ITV.