RHOC fans say Emily goes into legal 'beast mode' at the reunion













Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirchenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jen Armstrong, Shannon Storms Beador and Noella Bergener sat down for part two of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion on April 27th, 2022. The ladies were all cast for season 16 of the show, which is the longest-running of the Real Housewives shows.

From running their own businesses to having careers in plastic surgery and modelling, the Real Housewives of Orange County all have different backgrounds. Cast in season 13, Emily Simpson is an Ohio native with a successful career in law. So, let’s find out more about why Real Housewives of Orange County fans are saying Emily has gone into “full beast divorce lawyer mode” in season 16.

Divorce is a common theme on RHOC

From the days of OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson getting a divorce from Don, Tamra divorcing Simon Barney, Kelly Dodd splitting from Michael and Shannon and David’s on-screen divorce, it’s safe to say that marriage breakdowns are pretty common on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During RHOC season 16, newcomer to the group Noella Bergener got divorced from Sweet James Bergener.

She and Shannon connected on the divorce front but Noella felt some tension from the other ladies when she was going through some tough moments on the show.

Real Housewives of Orange County: Emily on Noella’s divorce

During the RHOC season 16 reunion part one, fans noticed that Emily Simpson wasn’t buying what Noella was saying about her marriage and divorce and all kinds of legal lingo was being used.

Noella’s divorce played out on screen and her divorce papers were served with flowers which was concerning to Emily for starters.

James and Noella were together for five years and married legally for one year. Emily chimed in during the reunion and said: “Because he was still married.”

Andy Cohen said to Noella on the show: “Your ex maintains that you were going to file for separation before he filed…“

Emily said: “They claimed that they received notice from your attorney… That’s why he filed in Puerto Rico so that he could get jurisdiction. It was a race to see where jurisdiction could be established, California or Puerto Rico.“

Talking over her castmate, Noella repeated: “That’s a lie, that’s a lie.“

RHOC Fans say Emily went into lawyer mode

Many RHOC reunion viewers took to Twitter to comment on Emily’s analysis of Noella’s divorce.

One person tweeted: “Omg Emily, stop. You don’t need to legally get to the bottom of Noella’s divorce.”

Another wrote: “Emily knows more about Noella’s divorce than Noella does…“

During the show, Noella said of Emily’s comments: “It’s creepy.“

Emily replied: “It’s not creepy for me, as an attorney, to look at your case from a legal standpoint.“

Emily going full beast divorce lawyer mode on Noella's divorce. It was a race to establish jurisdiction! 😭 #RHOCreunion #RHOC pic.twitter.com/ykMJDn6h5e — Mary's Clearance Rack (@IfMarys) April 21, 2022

