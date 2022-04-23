Emma Hernan's Olympic swimming claims explored, is she really a backstroke pro?













Cue an array of gorgeous outfits, tonnes of fast cars, million-dollar properties and lavish parties galore, Selling Sunset is back for season 5 in 2022. The new season dropped on Netflix on April 22nd and features all the regular faces including Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander and Heather El Moussa as well as newcomer Chelsea Lazkani.

Along with Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan was a newbie back in 2021, but now she’s very much a part of The Oppenheim Group in season 5. The Netflix series sees Emma navigate her love life, make strides in her real estate career all while running her own business, too. So, let’s find out more about Emma Hernan’s Olympic swimming claims, did the Selling Sunset star really qualify?

Selling Sunset: Emma says she qualified for the Olympics

Selling Sunset season 5 episode 3 sees Emma Hernan looking around a development property owned by Micah McDonald.

After chatting about Micah’s pool, Emma said: “You know I was a swimmer, just an FYI.“

She added that she qualified for the Olympics in backstroke,

Micah said that Emma’s sporting achievement was “impressive“.

Selling Sunset: Season 5. Pictured: Emma Hernan in episode 5 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

The Selling Sunset star swam from six years old

Throwing it back to 2020, Emma Hernan was a guest on Joanna Garzilli’s Life Stories.

Speaking of one of her first positive memories, Emma said that her mother was a “famous swimmer” in their town and recalled her swimming days.

At six years old, Emma’s mother put her in for swimming lessons and she said that she followed in her mother’s footsteps and “broke all the records“.

Emma described herself as being like a “fish in the water” and she added that as she got older, she “ended up getting a time that qualified for the Olympics.“

The Selling Sunset star added: “Obviously I knew that I was talented, I took after her. I started breaking her records, so I knew that I had a talent for this and she pushed but just enough so that I still wanted to do it… down the road that’s what made me qualify.“

Swimming isn’t Emma’s only talent

Despite being talented at swimming, Emma opted for a career in modelling instead.

Speaking on her 2020 episode of Joanna Garzilli’s Life Stories, Emma said that she was given the opportunity to go to Paris and become a runway model at 16 years old but it meant that she’d have to give up swimming.

She said it was a “big struggle” for her given that she didn’t want to disappoint her mother.

As well as doing runway modelling in Paris, Emma also started investing. Nowadays, she runs a vegan empanada business and landed herself a role on Netflix’s Selling Sunset in 2021.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASON 5 ON NETFLIX NOW

