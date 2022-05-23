Entrepreneur Nick Bell is worth $274 million after starting with just $350













The wait for Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022 is finally over, as the show returned to our screens last night with sixteen contestants ready to battle it out for the crown.

This years cast includes names such as Vince Colosimo, Gamble Breaux and Darren McMullen. There are also two new advisors featuring alongside Alan Sugar, as Nick Bell and Janine Allis will help him crown the winner.

Nick Bell is an extremely successful entrepreneur, who states on his LinkedIn: “I’m a university drop out who became obsessed with digital”. Reality Titbit have explored Nick’s net worth, how he started his company from scratch and if he is married…

SELLING SUNSET: Christine Quinn explains that she wasn’t fired

Everything I Know About Love | Trailer | BBC BridTV 10134 Everything I Know About Love | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/43J5kyU55QY/hqdefault.jpg 1016358 1016358 center 22403

Nick Bell net worth

According to The Financial Review’s 2020 Rich List, Nick Bell’s net worth is $274 million.

Nick has made his earnings from launching Australia’s largest digital marketing agency, WME, in 2008. He built the company from scratch, and later sold it in 2017 for $39 million.

Not only this, but Nick has also founded over 12 companies, including First Page, Appscore and Removify, all of which would have contributed a huge amount to his growing net worth.

Screenshot from @CelebApprentice Tweet titled: [email protected]_Sugar’s trusted Advisors @JanineBoost

and Nick Bell are here to keep the Celebrities in check #CelebrityApprentice starts Sunday 7.00pm on @Channel9 and @9Now!

Nick Bell started from scratch

Nick Bell is living proof that hard work and determination is all you need for success, as he really did start from the bottom. The 40-year-old has commented on how he grew WME, explaining that he started the company with just $350.

This $350 quickly transformed into a profit, as after just six months, he had already made $1 million sales. Nick also told Daily Mail Australia that he lived off two minute meals as he was working to grow the company.

Nick believes that good service is the key to success in any business. He told Daily Mail:

“If we receive an email, we have to respond in 10 minutes. If someone calls you have to answer it immediately”

CELEBRITY APPRENTICE AUSTRALIA: 2022 Cast Revealed

Who is Nick Bell’s wife?

After last night’s Celebrity Apprentice return, many viewers are wondering one thing and one thing only, is Nick Bell married?

Nick Bell is married to Fei Chen Bell, and the pair have two daughters together. Fei is the co-founder of WINVEST, as well as being a business advisor and investor.

This news may leave some viewers heartbroken, however, they will have to appreciate Nick from a distance.

Every time I see Nick Bell on my screen. #CelebrityApprentice pic.twitter.com/ZprkNvHDKE — Ashlee (@_itsashleeee_) May 22, 2022

WATCH CELEBRITY APPRENTICE AUSTRALIA ON CHANNEL 9 FROM MAY 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK