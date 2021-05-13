RHONJ: Behind Melissa Gorga’s business Envy - what is her net worth in 2021?











Melissa Gorga is a successful businesswoman, with her clothing brand, Envy, often featured on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Melissa’s work ethic looks to the root of some issues she and her husband, Joe, are encountering in season 11. So, let’s find out more about Melissa’s business and net worth in 2021.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 premiered on February 17th, 2021 with an explosive argument between Melissa’s sister-in-law Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider. While Teresa and Jackie looked to patch things up, there have been countless heated moments on the 2021 series. From Dolores Catania defending her relationship with David Principe to Melissa and Joe bickering on holiday, there’s never a dull moment in New Jersey!

Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Meet Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga is a mother-of-three – Antonia, Gino and Joey. She was born and raised in New Jersey and has Italian heritage.

Melissa married Joe Gorga in 2004 and they’ve had a blissful marriage for the past 16 years. However, RHONJ season 11 looks to shed some light on the couple’s relationship in 2021.

The RHONJ star has an IG following of 2.2 million, follow Melissa @melissagorga.

RHONJ: Evan Goldschneider’s job: Career and net worth explored

Envy by Melissa Gorga

Envy is the name of Melissa Gorga’s fashion brand. She opened her first Envy store in 2015.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

The shop is often featured on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Season 11 saw Melissa and her daughter, Antonia, shopping at Envy.

Six years since its launch, Envy now ships worldwide. The online store features dresses, bottoms, tops, rompers, loungewear and more. In 2020, Melissa also added menswear to Envy. Speaking on the Bravo show, she said that as a businesswoman she’s always looking to elevate her brand.

RHONJ: What is Melissa’s net worth?

It’s unclear exactly how much Melissa Gorga is worth, but it’s likely that the RHONJ cast member has a net worth of around $3m.

Detailing her reality TV success, former singing career, books she’s released, property she’s invested in and her business, Envy, Life And Style Mag estimates Melissa’s net worth at $10m in 2021.

However, Celebrity Net Worth estimates boss lady Melissa’s net worth much lower at $2m. Heavy.com also suggests that Melissa and Joe Gorga’s combined net worth is $2m.

Showbiz CheatSheet reports that Melissa is paid $600,000 per RHONJ season and after 10 years on the show that accumulates to $6m.

Read More: Who are Margaret Josephs’ children?

WATCH RHONJ ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK