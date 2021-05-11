The Money Maker: What is Eric Collins’ net worth? Career of Channel 4 star explored!











Eric Collins’ net worth is the subject of interest following his appearance on Channel 4 show – The Money Maker. The 2021 series sees Eric invest in UK businesses and take them to the next level.

The Money Maker launched on Tuesday, May 4th at 9 pm. In the four-part series, Eric Collins is on-hand to show businesses that they can thrive in a post-pandemic economy. Combining his extensive expertise and financial investment, Eric helps turn around struggling companies.

Who is Eric Collins?

Eric Collins is a very successful business investor from Alabama, USA. He’s now based in London, he lives on London’s Bankside according to The Times.

Eric is 54 years old and was college friends with the likes of Barack Obama.

In what could be described as a Dragons’-Den-meets-The-Apprentice-style show, Eric saves four struggling businesses in the UK, working with the company owners to increase profits and turn things around.

Eric Collins’ business

According to Eric’s LinkedIn profile he attended Princeton University and Harvard Law School.

In terms of work experience, he worked as a partner and managing partner at CMI consulting firm ThoughtBridge in 1992. Eric also had roles as Head of Sales and Marketing, Chief Revenue and Distribution Officer, COO, Board Member and Advisor.

Most recently, in 2019, Eric founded and became CEO of Impact X Capital Partners LLP – a venture capital company.

He’s a serial entrepreneur and can also add ‘TV show host’ to his vast list of work experience.

Channel 4: Eric Collins’ net worth

It’s unconfirmed exactly how much Eric Collins is worth in 2021. However, the total assets of his two-year-old company, Impact X Capital, is £100 million. We can assume that Eric’s net worth is well into the hundreds of millions of pounds.

One of Eric’s past projects, according to The Express, included working with a company named SwiftKey which was purchased by Microsoft for £180m.

He was also included in the Financial Times list of the UK’s top 100 black and minority ethnic leaders in technology in 2018. Eric’s book We Don’t Need Permission!: Unlocking Black Empowerment for Good comes out in April 2022 and is available for pre-order on Amazon.

