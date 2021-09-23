Meet RHOBH star Erika Jayne's make up artist Preston Meneses











The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 has featured all the latest goings-on in Erika Jayne’s life. While the other housewives have had their say on her marriage and husband, it now appears that her make-up artist has some opinions on Erika’s life.

During season 11 episode 18 Erika and Sutton experience friction yet again. Here’s a look at who Erika Jayne’s make-up artist, Troy Jensen, is and what he’s said about her marriage.

Who is RHOBH’s Erika Jayne?

Erika Jayne is best known for being a music artist as well as a cast member on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

RHOBH season 11 has focused on Erika as she goes through her divorce from Tom Girardi and much more.

Erika was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1971 and was raised by a single mother. She joined the cast of RHOBH in season 6 as a main cast member and has remained on the show ever since.

Who is Erika Jayne’s former make up artist?

Given that Erika Jayne is a reality TV star, singer and actress, it’s pretty much a given that she’d have a personal make-up artist. Erika has had more than one image consultant in her time including Mikey Minden, but one artist, in particular, has spoken out on her marriage.

Troy Jensen was interviewed on Juicy Scoop w Heather McDonald in September 2021 where he said that during Erika’s marriage to Tom they were almost competing with each other.

Troy added: “I remember one time when they were together, she was like ‘How’s it going? How was your day?’ and he said ‘Oh, I made $3bn dollars today’ and she goes ‘Oh, I sang to 3bn queens today.’ It kind of almost felt a little competitive.“

Erika’s former make-up artist, Troy, can be found on Instagram @itstroyjensen with 37k followers.

Sharing a post in relation to his interview with Heather McDonald, Troy wrote: “It was the first time I’ve shared my truth about my “$$$” work and my falling out with Erika Jayne as well as my experience working with her a decade ago.“

Meet Preston Meneses on Instagram

Erika Jayne’s current make-up artist, who also stars on RHOBH in 2021, is Preston Meneses.

Preston can be found on Instagram @prestonmakeup with almost 47k followers.

By the looks of his IG page, Preston has been working with Erika for many years. He posted photos of her back in 2016 when he was working as her make-up artist.

As well as Erika, the celebrity make-up artist has worked with Janet Jackson for 15 years. He’s also painted the faces of Rihanna, Kelis, Kim Kardashian, Halle Berry and more as per his website.

