Bethenny explains why she didn't address Erika's 'dead' comment on WWHL













Erika Jayne fans have tweeted that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has carried the show for the past couple of seasons and her divorce from Tom Girardi and his move into a “home” is an ongoing storyline on RHOBH.

Erika Jayne and Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn appeared on May 18th’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode and Erika made mention of not only her ex-husband but Bethenny Frankel’s ex, too. So, let’s take a look at what Erika Jayne said and whether Bethenny Frankel has responded.

Erika Jayne on WWHL

On WWHL, a fan asked Erika: “If you could go back in time and give yourself advice before everything happened with Tom and legal proceedings, what would it be and why?“

RHOBH‘s Erika responded: “It’s tough to say because I never saw it ending this way, I never saw this coming. Tom, for all accounts, was a legend in his industry.“

She added Tom was a “loving husband” and it was “sad” things ended the way they did.

Erika said she did “everything she could“.

Andy Cohen added: “It came up that Bethenny had told me some information and she had said ‘I heard Tom actually owes people money…’ and all this stuff.“

In response, Erika said she didn’t know where Bethenny was coming from and added: “Her guy is dead and my guy is in a home, so whatever.”

Who is Dennis Shields?

Former Real Housewives of New York City cast member Bethenny Frankel was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Dennis Shields for many years. The two knew each other for three decades.

In August 2018, Dennis was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment after an apparent drug overdose, as reported by Today.

The Sun reported in 2018 that Shields thought he had overdosed on prescription pills and had asked his assistant to administer Narcan – a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency – at about 9am but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Photo by Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Bethenny Frankel responds to Erika’s WWHL comment

After Erika remarked that Bethenny’s ex was “dead” while hers was in a “home“, Bethenny responded on Twitter on May 19th, 2022.

Writing to her Twitter followers and fans, Bethenny tweeted: “The episode tonight of WWHL was taped so I don’t address the comment you and Dennis’ children are hurt, offended and disgusted by. I appreciate your loyalty, heart and compassion.“

Many fans tweeted Bethenny following Erika’s comment as she was also a guest on WWHL the next day (May 19th) so it may have confused viewers that she didn’t address Erika’s remark. But, Bethenny’s tweet clears up that the episodes were recorded before May 18th and 19th.

