Exploring Welcome to Plathville star Ethan Plath's net worth











Welcome to Plathville follows the life of the Plath family on TLC. Parents Kim and Barry Plath raised their nine children in rural Georgia away from pop culture and other ‘norms’ of society such as soda, Spiderman and television.

While the kids on the show have been raised without TV, they’re the focus of one of TLC fans’ favourite TV shows. So, let’s find out more about Ethan Plath’s net worth, his job and more explored!

Who is Ethan Plath?

Welcome to Plathville’s Ethan is 22 years old. He is the eldest child of the Plath family.

Ethan and his parents are not on good terms nowadays. After he married his now wife, Olivia, Ethan and his parents had a falling out.

Ethan broke away from the family and no longer lives with his parents. And, as per Distractify, Ethan isn’t the only Plath child that’s had issues with Kim and Barry, Moriah and Micah Plath have also moved away from their parents.

Ethan Plath’s net worth explored

Given that Ethan has appeared on Welcome to Plathville since 2019, he’s become a reality TV star.

He has 202k followers on Instagram @ethan.plath and his wife, Olivia, has 290k @oliviamarieplath.

Ethan and his wife are estimated to have a joint net worth of $500,000 as per The Cinemaholic. And reports suggest that Olivia is worth an estimated $100,000 alone, so that would mean that Ethan is worth around $400,000.

The List writes that Ethan works as a mechanic as well as appearing on the TLC show.

Are Ethan and Olivia still together?

Yes, Ethan and Olivia are still together in 2021.

The couple has gone through some turbulent times during their relationship but it appears that they’re sticking by one another. During Welcome to Plathville season 3 episode 8, Ethan and Olivia could be seen making amends.

Ethan said: “The main thing I want is a family. And I want to have that family with someone that I truly love.“

