Evan Goldschneider's job: Career and net worth of RHONJ star explored











RHONJ kicked off (quite literally) from February 17th 2021 – here’s a look at what Evan Goldschneider does for a job. The father-of-four was at the centre of the drama during the show’s season 11 premiere.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey features long-standing cast members including Teresa Guidice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania while some of the women are newer to the Bravo show such as Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider.

While the cast members may be refreshed, it’s safe to say the drama is coming through stronger than ever in 2021. To say that season 11 episode 1 was explosive would be an understatement.

Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Meet Jackie and Evan Goldschneider

Evan Goldschneider is the husband of RHONJ cast member Jackie Goldschneider.

The couple has been together for over 15 as per People Magazine, and together they share two sets of twins.

Jackie joined Bravo’s RHONJ in 2018 and has been immersed in many-an-argument since season 9. Just when the mother-of-four seemed to have settled into the show, season 11 saw a huge blowout occur with fellow housewife Teresa Guidice.

Read More: Meet Dolores Catania’s boyfriend David!

RHONJ: What is Evan Goldschneider’s job?

Evan and Jackie Goldschneider marriage was put under fire during RHONJ season 11 episode 1. Rumours circulated during Evan’s birthday party that he was “messing around at the gym”, courtesy of Teresa.

However, Jackie and Evan have come out the other side of the drama and their family and marriage remain intact.

According to LinkedIn, Evan is Partner at Hawthorne Lane Capital Group. Prior to his current role, it looks as though Evan has worked for other financial firms at Senior Vice President or Partner level.

Evan has degrees in both Economics and Finance and he also worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2011.

RHONJ Evan and Jackie’s net worth

Between Jackie and Evan, the couple shares a lot of qualifications and assets! According to FullCelebs, Evan’s net worth is estimated at $7m in 2020.

As reported by Floor 8 in 2019, Jackie’s net worth before joining RHONJ was estimated at $2m. According to The Cinemaholic, Jackie isn’t the richest housewife. Although her net worth of $2m is pretty impressive.

See Also: See RHONJ’s Dolores before and after plastic surgery

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK