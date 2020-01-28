Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

MTV’s Ex on the Beach is back in 2020 for a fresh instalment. And this time, it’s celebrities that are facing up to their exes.

Things are about to get explosive with famous faces such as Calum Best, Joey Essex, Michael Griffiths, Miles Nazaire and Lateysha Grace in tow!

Grabbing celebs from all realms of reality TV, there are a couple of TOWIE stars thrown into the mix including Georgia Harrison.

Let’s get to know Georgia, Ex on the Beach star is on the hunt for love!

Ex on the Beach: Who is Georgia Harrison?

Crazy about crystals and a fitness fanatic, Georgia is 25 years old and hails from Essex.

Best known for being on the challenge, TOWIE and Love Island, she’s now taking on another reality TV show in the form of Ex on the Beach.

Georgia mentioned that her previous relationships have been a “complete shambles”. She also added that the first thing that attracts her to a man is “someone cheeky and funny”.

Right from the off, Georgia caught the attention of judo champion Ashley McKenzie when she busted out some yoga moves. Ashley said: “That yoga is a bit of me. Those positions were mad.”

Georgia on Instagram

You can follow the Celebrity Ex on the Beach star under the handle @georgialouiseharrison where she has 912,000 followers.

The ex-TOWIE star can be seen flaunting her gym-bod on Insta with tonnes of bikini and workout pics.

She’s also on Twitter (@georgiaharisonx) with over 120,000 followers.

