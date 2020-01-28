Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Ex on the Beach is awkward enough when regular folk are reunited with their exes on the shore. Now, in 2020, the MTV show brings us a brand new celebrity edition.

The lineup for the series? Love Island stars, TOWIE royalty and Made in Chelsea hotties as well as a handful of international reality TV stars are all about to feel mega-embarrassed as they crack on with other people and their exes show up at the villa.

Judo champ Ashley McKenzie is one of the 2020 stars appearing on Ex on the Beach. By the looks of things, viewers have noticed a scar of Ashley’s, so how did he get it?

Meet Ashley

Ashley McKenzie is one of the celebrities taking part in Ex on the Beach 2020.

The Judo champion was introduced from episode 1 and mentioned the fact that his height of 5 ft 5 is something that holds him back.

Ashley said: “If I was taller, I’d get so much more girls.”

He’s looking for a girl with a “nice personality”. And although he got his issues with his height out their straight away, Ashley’s by no means shy. He said he’s got “the looks, the body, the medal” and added that “all he needs now is the girl.”

Ashley McKenzie – scar

Viewers of Celebrity Ex on the Beach noticed a scar on Ashley’s chest during episodes 1 and 2 of the show. This is due to an operation the 30-year-old had to have when he was an infant.

According to the BBC, the judo champion “became interested in the sport after a fight at the age of 11. He went to a special school to help with his Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The martial arts star also wore a hearing aid, had asthma, eczema and a heart operation at 18 months old.”

Bold Management writes: “He was born with a hole in his heart leading to life-saving surgery when he was just a baby.”

