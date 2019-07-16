Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Anyone willing to take part in MTV’s Ex on the Beach has got to be pretty ballsy. Meeting face to face with an ex-girlfriend or boyfriend is normally the last thing anyone wants to do.

Viewers can prepare to strap in and get ready for some serious drama to go off as the celebrities are reunited with their exes – and some of them aren’t happy!

Season 3 is set to be fiery with an array of famous faces taking part in the MTV show. And while the celebrity side of the cast is pretty recognisable, the exes may not be.

So, who is Lisa ‘Thai’ Coffey? And whose ex is she? We found her on Instagram!

Who is Lisa ‘Thai’ Coffey?

Lisa Coffey is a model who has posed for the likes of FHM and handed out awards at the Emmys. She also appeared as a Wild ‘N Out girl on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out in 2007.

On IMDb, Lisa is listed as a model who took part in TV series Playboy Shootout in 2010. It looks as though for the role she was just known as ‘Coffey’ and also goes by the name of ‘Thai Coffey’.

The stunning brunette currently lives in LA – or ‘La La Land’ as she usually tags on Insta.

From Instagram, it looks as though Lisa is in her forties although we’d say she doesn’t look a day over 30!

Who is Lisa’s ex?

Lisa will be striding out the sea on Ex on the Beach and making a beeline for her ex, Aubrey O’Day.

Aubrey is one-third of US girl band Danity Kane. She’s also half of the duo Dumblonde and has modelled for Playboy and Blender magazine.

The blonde bombshell is 35 years old and comes from San Francisco, California.

Aubrey has also appeared on numerous other TV shows including Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother.

On Instagram, she has over 930,000 followers and states in her Insta bio that she identifies as Sapiosexual.

Lisa ‘Thai’ Coffey on Instagram

Lisa has around 4,500 followers on Instagram and it doesn’t look as though she’s on Twitter.

From her Insta, it looks as though Lisa is close with clothing designer Michael Costello and many other celebrities.

Aside from modelling, Lisa has another form of income in the way of her own fashion business. She’s the founder and designer of Coconut Village. The Lao style brand – inspired by Lisa’s heritage – includes clothing, accessories, bags, homeware and gifts.

