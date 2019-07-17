Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Prepare for a summer of sun, sea, sand and drama… season 3 of Ex on the Beach has arrived!

The famous MTV series has returned for yet another instalment, with 10 celebrities bracing themselves for a flood of exes starting to wash up onshore

If you spot a man with shoulders broader than a widescreen TV and routinely stopping to check himself in the mirror then you may have noticed season 3 star Billy Reilich.

Who is he? How old is he? And how is he famous? Here is everything you need to know about the bulky bodybuilder turn actor!

Who is Billy Reilich?

Billy is a 28-year-old bodybuilder, fitness model and actor from Dayton, Ohio.

He went to Centerville High School before attending Ohio Wesleyan University, where he played NCAA Basketball for four years. Following graduation, he went on to coach basketball at Indiana University South Bend.

Billy’s rise to fame started in 2014 where he starred on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as ‘Nick the Gardener’, a random spin-off character renown for his boyish good looks and knack for randomly ripping off his top.

Billy’s move into Hollywood

Billy’s Hulk-like muscles and friendship with global superstar Ellen DeGeneres soon helped him onto the set of some famous movies.

The 28-year-old performed alongside Channing Tatum as the fireman stripper in 2015 movie Magic Mike XXL before going on to claim four other TV and movie credits (What Happens at the Abbey, Sworn, Bigger, Manila Luzon: Go Fish).

Who is Billy’s ex?

Although unconfirmed until Ex on the Beach season 3 is in full swing, it is rumoured that Billy’s ex could be Emily Arreseigor, who is a confirmed cast member on the series.

Emily is half Cuban and Mexican and live in Los Angeles. We’re not sure when the pair broke up although the split may have been particularly sour if it happened around 2016…

Just found out my crazy ex girlfriend is a communist! …should have seen all those red flags earlier — Billy Reilich (@BillyReilich) December 17, 2016

Just like Billy, Emily is very into the gym and even competes at bikini competitions across the country in the under 120lbs category.

You can follow her on Instagram under @xemfitx where she has 2,000 followers.

Tyler Garrigus, Cara Cooper and Ashlee Lian have also all been rumoured to be exes of Billy.

Rest of the Ex on the Beach cast

Celebrity singles:

Aubrey O’Day – Danity Kane

Mark Jansen – Big Brother

Mechie Harris – Rapper, 4EY The Future

Cameron Armstrong – Boy Band and The Rookie

Billy Reilich – What Happens at the Abbey and The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kenya Scott – Are You the One?

Lexi Kaplan – Netflix’s [email protected]

Allie Kaplan – Netflix’s [email protected]

Geles Rodriguez – Are You the One? and Former NFL cheerleader for the Houston Texans

Devin Walker – The Challenge and Are You the One?

Exes: