Anyone whose contemplating engagement probably doesn’t consider enduring a year around the world with their spouse-to-be in order to strengthen and test their relationship.

But that’s what Extreme Engagement is all about. A couple who have been apart for near enough two years since their engagement are ready to take on the challenge of immersing themselves in different cultures.

TV Presenter PJ Madam and filmmaker and cameraman Tim Noonan are the couple who starred in Extreme Engagement series 1. Their areas of expertise obviously led them to create their own ‘through-the-lense’ show.

So, will Netflix renew Extreme Engagement for season 2? We find out whether PJ and Tim will be back…

What happened in Extreme Engagement series 1?

Series 1 of Extreme Engagement – which kicked off from Friday, July 12th 2019 – consists of eight episodes.

The couple to be engaged travelled to Cameroon, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Mongolia, Nigeria, China, Brazil and more during their year abroad.

Enduring fertility rituals, horoscope readings and more, PJ and Tim throw themselves into everything during the first season of the show.

Who are Tim and PJ?

The couple at the centre of Extreme Engagement are Tim Noonan and Peta-Jane ‘PJ’ Madam.

Tim is 38 years old while his wife-to-be is a year older at 39.

Both PJ and Tim have backgrounds in TV as PJ works as a TV reporter and Tim as a filmmaker and cameraman. In 2016 they formed a business together – Wildman Films.

They’re both from Australian and now lives in Sydney together.

Extreme Engagement season 2

It’s not yet confirmed as to whether Extreme Engagement will be renewed for a second season.

According to tvreleasedates.com, the show’s future is currently ‘pending’. When more details on season 2 of the show emerge we’ll let you know here.

Dependent on the success of series 1, Netflix will either cancel the show or renew it.

Extreme Engagement has gained positive and negative reviews scoring 5.6 out of ten on IMDb.

