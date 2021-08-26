What is Eyal Booker's ethnicity? RHOBH star's Jewish roots and family











Eyal Booker first found fame on ITV2’s Love Island back in 2018. The season 4 star was dumped from the Island on day 25. But, following his reality TV stint, he also had some success on X Factor Celebrity in a band called No Love Lost.

Eyal is currently in a relationship with Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin. So, let’s find out more about the RHOBH star and Love Island OG. Here’s a look at Eyal Booker’s ethnicity, Jewish roots and his family…

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for White Claw Hard Seltzer

Where was Eyal Booker born?

Eyal Booker was born in London to Jewish mother Michal.

He celebrates his birthday on August 2nd, 1995 making him 26 years old in 2021 and a Leo.

The RHOBH star has three siblings. He has two older brothers named Tal and Ariel and a sister named Oriane.

Eyal’s Jewish roots

Speaking to the BBC in 2020, Eyal spoke about his Jewish roots: “I’m a TV personality and a model and I’m Jewish. Usually, I would spend Passover with my immediate and extended family. We remember what the Jewish people went through during slavery and to honour the sacrifices that they made so that we can live freely.“

As per The JC, Eyal’s brother said prior to his Love Island appearance: “While Jewish values and identity are important to Eyal, it is more important that he is happy according to (his brother) Tal.”

As a child, Eyal was signed to modelling agency Truly Scrumptious. He also attended the Sylvia Young Theatre.

Eyal on RHOBH

London-based Eyal has been in a relationship with Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin for around two years in 2021.

Because of his relationship with the reality TV star, Eyal appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in August 2021.

Speaking of her daughter’s relationship on the show, Lisa said: “Amelia watched Love Island… Delilah slid into his DMs… And, hey, it worked out!“.

Eyal is clearly a part of the Rinna-Hamlin family as he can be seen chilling at Lisa’s house with Deliliah. He also sent some of Lisa’s new lip kit to his stepmother which Deliliah mentions on the show.

