As far as job titles go, nothing sounds as peculiar ‘paintings hunter’.

However, that’s exactly what Philip Mould does not only on TV but by day. Teaming up with Fiona Bruce for BBC’s Fake or Fortune, Philip is one half of the fabulous presenting duo that puts art under the microscope like you’ve never seen before.

The dynamic duo have been delighting audiences since 2011 with flowing chemistry and an abundance of art knowledge.

But with season 8 now in full swing, some viewers have started to worry about Philip’s health. Is there anything to worry about?

How to watch Fake or Fortune

The brand new 2019 series airs every Thursday night on BBC One at 9 pm.

As always, Fiona and Philip will spend series 8 examining portraits across the centuries while teasing one-other with their playful rivalry.

There are four episodes in the new series, meaning it will finish on Thursday, August 15th. Alternatively, you can catch up on the entire series via the official BBC media player, iPlayer.

Who is Philip Mould?

There’s no-one better in the art dealership business than Philip Mould. Known for his incredibly sharp eye and snapshot decisions, Philip built his reputation over the years by uncovering masterpiece after masterpiece on nothing more than a small hunch.

As stated on the BBC website, he once purchased a late-17th-century picture for £150 before selling it on £12,000. He is described by journalists as an ‘art sleuth’ and was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of East Anglia in 2013.

Philip’s career spans over 25 years, where he as worked as an official art adviser to the House of Commons and to the House of Lords for over 20 years and now holds the title of OBE.

However, it was upon joining Fake or Fortune where Philip’s fame took off, with the BBC series hitting audiences as high as 6 million per episode… a damn sight more than Love Island’s 3.8 million record in 2019.

Is he in ill health?

Although there are volumes of people searching about Philip’s wellbeing, there are no reports on his health.

There are no causes for concerns.

Neither Philip or any publications have spoken of any ill health issues or diseases such as cancer.

