Is RHOA's Falynn Guobadia engaged? IG post explored











The Real Housewives of Atlanta wrapped up back in May 2021 after an eventful season 13. But, it appears that the drama didn’t stop when the cameras stopped rolling especially when it came to newbie Falynn and Porsha Williams.

After the Porsha Falynn beef rumours were debunked, the women have gone on to get cosy with their new partners. Porsha is now engaged to Falynn’s ex, Simon Guobadia, and now it appears that Falynn is engaged, too. So, let’s find out more about the RHOA star and her relationship in 2021.

Screenshot: Falynn (left), LaToya Ali: “But Drew, Can We Talk About Your Struggling Husband?”, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Bravo

Who is Falynn Guobadia?

Falynn first appeared on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2020, she joined the show for season 13 which ran from December 2020 until May 2021.

During her time on the series, Falynn was married to Simon Guobadia. The newbie hosted a memorable Halloween party where things kicked off between the women.

Although Falynn and Simon are no longer married, their relationship wasn’t a storyline during her time on RHOA, so viewers were perhaps more surprised to hear of their split in 2021.

Falynn moves on with Jaylan Banks

Falynn began dating Jaylan Banks in July 2021 as her divorce from Simon Guobadia was finalising.

Her partner’s full name is Jaylan Marquez Duckworth. He is a businessman who is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Jaylan studied at Kennesaw State University and later worked as Falynn’s assistant.

Is Falynn engaged in 2021?

Yes! Following the news that Jaylan and Falynn are expecting a baby in 2021, they’ve decided to go the whole hog and get engaged, too.

Falynn has three children and the bundle of joy expected with Jaylan will be her fourth.

October 2021 saw Falynn take to Instagram to announce her and Jaylan’s engagement, she wrote: “I said YES!!! I have no clue how @itsjaylanbanks pulled this big surprise off but I have not stopped balling my eyes out I love you baby“.

