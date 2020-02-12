Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad is back with a brand new series to ITV in 2020.

The Doctor Who actor and his dashing son take on a travelling adventure together, which sees some bonding, banter and all around hilarious-ness.

Driving on ice, dog sledding and riding around in their RV, Bradley and Barney are in for a tonne of fun in series 2. Will Bradley Walsh and Son be back for series 3? What do we know so far?

What is Breaking Dad?

Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad is an ITV show which sees much-loved actor and TV presenter Bradley Walsh take on a load of adventures and challenges with his son, Barney.

Barney often puts his dad up to some incredible activities including riding a bucking bronco and ice climbing.

Episode 4 actually saw 59-year-old Bradley break bones in the bottom of his back, however, the Chase presenter powered through!

Bradley Walsh and Son – episode guide

Episode 1 of Breaking Dad series 2 kicked off from Wednesday, January 8th.

The sixth and final episode of Bradley Walsh and Son airs on Wednesday, February 12th 2020.

Episode 6 airs from 8 pm – 8:30 pm and sees the Walsh father and son duo driving on ice and snow as well as enduring wilderness training.

Bradley Walsh and Son series 3

Although it’s not confirmed that Bradley Walsh and Son will definitely return for a third series, we can assume from its popularity that the show will be back.

Series 1 kicked off from January 2nd, while series 2 started on January 8th.

Wednesday, January 6th could be a date to etch into the diary that series 3 of Breaking Dad could start.

