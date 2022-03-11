Fans wave goodbye to Flip or Flop, HGTV show ends after 10 seasons













Flip or Flop is officially ending after 10 seasons. Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are closing the curtains on their HGTV series which has been running for almost 10 years in 2022. The home renovation duo continued filming the show despite going through a divorce.

Tarek and Christina are house flipping experts who have made huge profits on homes they’ve renovated across the USA. From the Spanish Revival home to the memorable 100-year-old Santa Ana property, the former couple have created dream houses from dilapidated abodes in need of some major TLC. So, let’s find out more about Flip or Flop ending in 2022, what’s next for Tarek and Christina?

Flip or Flop is ending

After running for 10 seasons, HGTV’s Flip or Flop is officially coming to an end in 2022.

Tarek and Christina revealed on Thursday, March 10th that their show will no longer continue after this current season.

The final Flip or Flop episode airs on Thursday, March 17th 2022.

The Flip or Flop stars took to Instagram to announce the show ending

Both Tarek and Christina took to Instagram to share that their show was ending on March 10th.

Christina posted a photo and wrote in the caption: “Bittersweet news to announce, it’s the end of an era. Next week’s episode of Flip or Flop will be the series finale.“

She also went on to thank her fans for supporting them and watching the show over the past decade.

Tarek posted to IG and reflected on the series, too, and wrote: “You guys have been with us through it all—you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between“.

What are Tarek and Christina doing after Flip or Flop?

While Flip or Flop is coming to an end, fans of the HGTV stars need not worry that that’ll be the last they’ll see of Christina and Tarek.

As reported by PEOPLE, Christina and Tarek still have their own solo projects with the network: “We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina’s real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast.”

The statement from HGTV also read that more than 90 million viewers have watched the show since it first premiered in 2013.

