Get to know Farnaz Farjam: KUWTK's executive producer features in episode 7

KUWTK season 20 episode 7 introduced viewers to some of the show’s crew including Farnaz Farjam-Chazan, Amanda Weinstein, Delphine Lorin and more. Without them, there’d be no KUWTK, so the episode, “The End of an Era”, featured a very emotional announcement that season 20 would be their last.

Who is Farnaz Farjam-Chazan?

Farnaz Farjam-Chazan was once just a name that would appear in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians credits – now, viewers can put a face to the name as Farnaz appears in KUWTK season 20 episode 7.

Farnaz is an executive producer on the show alongside Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins and the Kardashians themselves.

She has been a producer on KUWTK since the very beginning, in 2007. Born in 1975 according to IMDb, Farnaz would’ve been 32 when she started working on the programme.

Prior to KUWTK, Farnaz was a producer on The Simple Life featuring Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton.

Farnaz appears in KUWTK season 20 episode 7

KUWTK season 20 episode 7, “The End of an Era”, saw Kris Jenner announce to the show’s crew that season 20 would be the final one of the show.

Emotions ran high as Khloe, Kim, Kris and Kourtney all thanked the crew for all the years of hard work they had put into Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Farnaz said: “From day one I literally walked in and I was like ‘oh my god this family is so fun like I want to be around them all the time‘”.

Is Farnaz on Instagram?

It looks as though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians exec producer is on Instagram @cfarnaz with over 3,000 followers, but her account is set to private.

She’s also on Twitter @ChazanFarjam but it doesn’t seem that she uses the account.

Farnaz’ fellow producer on the show, Delphine Lorin is on IG as @delphineinparis. Amanda Weinstein, whose baby shower is featured on the show, is also on Instagram @amanda_weinstein.

