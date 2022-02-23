Fat Joe’s $4M net worth is all down to his successful music career











American rapper Fat Joe is appearing on the season premiere of Wild ‘N Out tonight on VH1.

Joseph Antonio Cartagena, A.K.A Fat Joe has had his fair share of appearances on the VH1 show, and it’s no different for their seventeenth season.

Ahead of tonight’s episode, Reality Titbit has explored everything you need to know about Fat Joe, including his net worth, his music career, and his marriage.

What is Fat Joe’s net worth?

As a talented musician and producer, it’s no surprise that Fat Joe’s net worth is of $4 million.

His record label, Terror Squad, was founded in 2006 and is one way Fat Joe has made his earnings. Terror Squad Entertainment has released songs for huge names such as DJ Khaled.

Alongside his music career, he has also dabbled in acting and has appeared in movies such as Scary Movie 3, Happy Feet, and Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It.

Although he has appeared on Wild ‘N Out multiple times, this will not have contributed much to his net worth, as Spanky Hayes revealed to Comedy Hype that cast members were being paid just $1,000 per episode.

Fat Joe’s incredible music career explored

As Fat Joe’s music career is the main reason for his $4 million net worth, it’s only right that we take a look at how he became so successful.

He began his career in 1992 under the name ‘Fat Joe da Gangstar’. He was signed to Relativity Records, and in 1993, he released his debut album ‘Represent’. ‘Flow Joe’ was a song featured on the album, which ended up reaching number one on the Rap Charts.

He then later released his second album ‘Jealous One’s Envy’, with hit track ‘Envy’ also performing well on the rap charts. This was when Fat Joe began working with major artists such as LL Cool J and Big Pun.

For his third album in 1998, he collaborated with artists such as Nas, Diddy, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and for his fourth album with Ashanti, Ja Rule, and Ludacris. Fat Joe’s fourth album featured his best hits of all of his time, ‘We Thuggin’ and ‘What’s Luv’.

Is Fat Joe married?

Fat Joe has been with his wife Lorena Cartagena for the past 26 years, which is very uncommon with celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Lorena has remained out of the spotlight for the majority of her relationship with the American rapper, which could be the reason for their long-lasting marriage. The pair have three children together, Joey, Ryan, and Azaria.

Lorena Cartagena has 227k followers on her Instagram, and states in her bio that she lives for “family and friends and most importantly God”.

