Who is Fatiha El-Ghorrias on The Jonathan Ross Show?











The Jonathan Ross Show is officially back in action in 2021. The long-running talk show first took to the air in 2011 and now it’s back for its 18th season. Each week, Jonathan sits down to talk with celebrities, interview comedians and actors and also listen to the latest music.

Comedians Michael McIntyre and Fatiha El-Ghorrias are featured on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2021, so let’s find out more about Fatiha, including her career, age and Instagram.

The Jonathan Ross Show

Airing from October 23rd, The Jonathan Ross Show is back on Saturday nights in 2021.

Brian Cox, Rob Beckett, Joan Collins, Duran Duran, James Arthur, Niles Rodgers, Will Poulter and many more famous faces have appeared on the JR couch so far in 2021.

November 6th will see Jonathan joined by Ed Sheeran, Gal Gadot, The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Michael McIntyre and Fatiha El-Ghorrias.

This week we’ve got a fantastic line up of guests including @TheRock, @GalGadot, and Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds), Michael McIntyre, Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea), @robdelaney, Fatiha El-Ghorrias as well as music and chat from @edsheeran.

Don't miss it, Saturday 9:30pm on ITV 📺 pic.twitter.com/NTJ1gD0NcE — Jonathan Ross Show (@JRossShow) November 4, 2021

Who is Fatiha El-Ghorri?

Fatiha El-Ghorri is an actress, writer and comedian. She was born in Hackney and is of Moroccan and British heritage.

Fatiha has five brothers and seven sisters and during a stand-up routine on Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club in 2020, she said that she was 39 years old.

She joked: “See what happens when you pray five times a day.”

Fatiha has been married and divorced twice. She said after the divorces, she was reconsidering her life and decided to opt for a career in stand up comedy.

As per Arab News, Fatiha “uses comedy to break down the barriers that she has come up against as a Muslim and as a woman“.

Penny Appeal writes that “She tackles some very controversial subjects like Islamophobia and dating by sharing her own experiences, which are funny, thought provoking and honest.“

Meet Fatiha on Instagram

Fatiha takes to Instagram on a regular basis and often shares funny posts with her followers. She shares what she’s doing with her comedy tours including performing at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Fatiha can be found on Instagram with around 8.7k followers @fatiha.elghorri. She’s also on Twitter @fatihaelghorri.

She often shares other peoples’ posts and Tweets on Instagram and uses her platform to create awareness and share her views.

In 2020, Fatiha shared a comedic post of herself dressed as a Christmas Tree and wrote: “In 2017 I went to my work Christmas Party dressed as a Christmas Tree! I even had tree lights! That is all. Seasons Greetings All.“

WATCH THE JONATHAN ROSS SHOW ON SATURDAYS AT 9:30 PM ON ITV

