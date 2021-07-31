Love Island: Faye and Teddy memes explored as Twitter blasts ITV producers











Love Island’s Faye Winter has been a part of the series since day one. The 26-year-old often has viewers talking, whether it’s about her appearance, comments or her reactions on the ITV2 show.

As always, fans of the show take to Twitter to comment on the goings-on inside the Love Island villa and the 2021 series is no different. By the looks of social media, everyone’s talking about Faye – so, let’s take a look at what they’re saying about the blonde bombshell, Teddy Soares and her personal item of choice – a dog plushie…

Screenshot: Faye Love Island 2021 – ITV Hub

Faye from Love Island becomes a meme

Twitter’s turned into meme city in 2021 and Faye Winter is the mayor! From her makeup choices to surgery and her ‘rude’ comment about Hugo Hammond, Faye looks to be the queen of memes for series 7.

Faye’s lip liner and lipstick combinations have been a highlight for Twitter users.

Many people have been commenting on Faye’s make-up choices throughout the whole series so far.

One Twitter user wrote: “Did Faye manage to ombre her taupe lip combo? we’ve evolved from solid colour to gradient?”

Another said: “After all the emotional distress this episode has put me through Faye has come again with this lip combo“.

Love Island: Lillie Haynes’ surgery rumours explored on Instagram

I wish Liam was as loyal to Millie as Faye is to her brown lipstick #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ugg92M6Azh — 🤱 (@thoughtsforwhy) July 29, 2021

Love Island: Teddy returns from Casa Amor

Following Faye’s lip memes, a new batch of memes have been created as Faye’s former partner, Teddy, returned from Casa Amor.

Teddy returned to the villa single, while Faye recoupled with Sam Jackson, which led to a total meltdown on Twitter.

Twitter users were clearly distraught judging by their memes about Faye and Teddy with one person Tweeting: “I’m actually sobbing over Teddy and Faye“.

Wait Faye and Teddy’s situation was a setup ITS NOT FAIR #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AmwR0PPxAY — EFFIE 🖤 (@radicalefram) July 30, 2021

I’m annoyed because Faye would be beating Liam up right now but she’s too focused on her own mess with Teddy that just didn’t need to happen. #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 30, 2021

If Teddy and Faye don’t reconcile…. Ofcom will not hear the end of this #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ClywsJo0CM — your manifestation journal (@FayeDolan5) July 30, 2021

‘Faye crying’ memes explored

The majority of Faye’s memes were to do with her crying during the recoupling episode on Love Island on July 30th.

As the OG Islander cried, Teddy pulled her in for a hug despite Faye having recoupled. It was this that really had Twitter users in bits…

By the looks of social media, Love Island fans are team Teddy and Faye, and they’re not happy with the ITV producers.

After receiving a postcard showing Teddy kissing a Casa Amor newbie, Faye jumped to conclusions and swiftly moved on in the villa, but Teddy actually stayed loyal to her the whole time and kept her dog plushie by his side until his villa return.

Turns out that Love Island viewers really are suckers for romance!

Me to Mum when she saw me crying after Teddy comforted Faye #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/J0euBlLjhP — Jill 🐰 (@jillredmond__) July 30, 2021

THE WAY TEDDY PULLED FAYE WHEN SHE WAS CRYING #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Arx4yDciFI — chels (@cjmandarinn) July 30, 2021

Love island: faye starts crying and teddy pulls her in and she lays on him.



me:#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/h1lGlZBhoD — 𝓛𝓮𝓪𝓱☁️🏹 (@xlleahhxo) July 30, 2021

