Get to know Saturday Morning guest Faye Tozer, height, age and net worth











James Martin’s Saturday Morning sees all kinds of guests welcomed into the chef’s home each week. From comedians to TV presenters, singers and more, James cooks dishes for a variety of familiar faces.

On September 11th 2021, Faye Tozer was James’ Saturday Morning guest. So, let’s find out more about Faye, from her age to her height, husband, net worth and much more.

Faye Tozer’s height

Steps star Faye is 5 ft 6 as per Celeb Heights.

The Saturday Morning guest is not only back to releasing new music as part of Steps, but she’s also taking to the stage in Singin’ In The Rain as Lina Lamont alongside Kevin Clifton.

Speaking on James Martin’s Saturday Morning, Faye revealed that she’d always been destined for the stage. The singer also had success on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and made it to the finals.

Her net worth was estimated at £740k in 2018 as per Hello! Magazine.

How old is Faye?

Born in Northamptonshire in 1975, Faye is 46 years old in 2021.

She celebrates her birthday on November 14th making her a Scorpio.

Faye is looking very youthful in 2021, however, she hasn’t gone under the knife to preserve her looks. Taking to Instagram in July 2021, Faye revealed that she’d had non-surgical Morpheus8 Microneedling treatment to tighten her face.

She wrote: “…over the last few years I’ve been searching for face and neck treatments and I was seriously considering going under the knife. I didn’t want change my appearance or look unnatural, I just wanted to turn the clock back a bit and see on the outside how I feel on the inside.”

Who is Faye Tozer’s husband?

Faye Tozer is married and, together, she and her husband, Michael, have a son named Ben. Ben was born in 2009 making him 12 years old in 2021.

On December 5th, 2009, Faye married Michael Smith at Beamish Hall, County Durham. Their wedding was featured in an episode of Celebrity Four Weddings.

Mum-of-one Faye also has a rescue dog named Lelu. Keep up with the latest in Faye’s life by following her on Instagram @fayetozersmith with 170k followers.

