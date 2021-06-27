Love Island’s Faye Winter: Surgery rumours analysed through Instagram!











Faye Winter has been announced as one of Love Island 2021’s latest contestants! Let’s find out more about Faye.

Love Island is back for its seventh season and brings with it a whole host of newbies ready to have a summer of fun. Get ready for some coupling up, pie-ing off and most likely a load of Casa Amor drama!

Clear the schedule for the foreseeable future as everyone’s favourite dating show is kicking off a sizzling hot summer from 9 pm on ITV.

Screenshot: Faye Winter Love Island – ITV Press

Who is Faye Winter?

Faye Winter is a 26 year old who hails from Devon in the south of England!

Blonde bombshell Faye is a Lettings Manager and given her looks may well be on Brad McClelland’s radar during the 2021 show!

Faye’s used to leading a team in her job so we can expect her to be able to stand up for herself in the Love Island villa.

Siesta Key (Season 4) Trailer | MTV

As well as valuing houses all day, Faye also boards guide dogs, so it’s likely she’ll be looking for a man who has room in his heart for a fair few canine companions.

Love Island: Who is Shannon Singh? Ethnicity, age and job of star!

Faye Winter’s surgery explored

As with many people nowadays, a simple nip and tuck here and there is pretty much the ‘norm’.

And by the looks of Faye’s Instagram page, she’s into enhancing her natural features. We could suspect that Faye has had her teeth, lips and bust worked on, as well as getting botox injections.

Follow Faye @faye__winter where she already has 13k followers.

Where did Faye get her surgery done?

After some Instagram research, it appears that Faye has visited @sophiemaryaesthetics – which specialises in cosmetic procedures and dental work for some treatments.

Sophie Mary offers filler, fat dissolver and much more on her IG page.

In a 2021 Instagram post, Sophie wrote: “Who would have thought as a first time client 3 years ago to now I would class you as a sister“. So, Faye has been getting treatments since 2018!

It looks like Faye is pretty open about getting surgery. During her Love Island intro, Faye said: “I’m just a bit of a hard-faced c*w but that could be the botox“.

See Also: Who is Sharon Gaffka? Ethnicity, age and IG explored!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM FROM MONDAY JUNE 28

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK