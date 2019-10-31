Ferne McCann's lips look bigger than ever in series 4 of First Time Mum: Fans can't believe it!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

A career in the spotlight and a baby going through the terrible twos is enough to send anyone over the edge. But not ex-TOWIE star Ferne McCann!

The single mum is bossing life and raising daughter Sunday while modelling, making TV appearances and, of course, filming for her TV show, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum.

The ITVBe programme kicked off series 4 on Wednesday, October 30th at 9 pm.

But, there’s one thing more noticeable than her perseverance and determination and that’s Ferne McCann’s lips?

Ferne McCann: Lips

Series 4 of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum premiered on ITVBe on October 30th and while it seems that Ferne is moving on leaps and bounds in her life, there’s something else which looks to have changed about her.

Ferne’s pout looks to have grown in great proportions since the last time she was on TV. And there isn’t a viewer that hasn’t got something to say about it.

Ferne McCann: Surgery

The topic of Ferne having surgery is still in pretty murky water. It’s unconfirmed whether Ferne has had any lip filler injections.

A 2016 report from Heat World stated that Ferne denied having surgery. According to Heat World, Ferne said: “It’s so annoying when people say I’ve had work done! Well, to set the record straight, no I have not had my lips done or anything else for that matter.”

Closer Magazine also reported in 2017 that Ferne said the only surgery she wanted to get done was her nose. And given that she was so open about getting a nose job, it could be true that Ferne hasn’t had anything else surgically altered.

Fans react to Ferne’s pout

Twitter was up in arms over Ferne’s ever-growing pout with tonnes of viewers taking to the social media site to express their opinions.

One Twitter user wrote: “Wow fern them lips need dissolving girl car tyres” while another said “Ferne’s lips look terrible in that shot”.

Taking the savagery a step further, another person Tweeted: “Wtf has this idiot done to her lips”.

