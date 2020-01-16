Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Cue the catchphrases about to take off in 2020. We’ve had “it is what it is” and “loyal” and now a brand new series of Love Island is here and it’s bound to bring some interesting vocab with it.

There are a whole host of new Islanders on the show in 2020 as well as a spangly new presenter, too. Not only that, but the Winter series takes place in Cape Town, South Africa.

The sixth series of the show has got off to a cracking start as bombshells have entered on days two and four. Waltzing into the villa alongside fellow newcomer Connagh Howard is Finley Tapp, who the media have been quick to jump on for his s0-called sporting accolades.

Headlines read ‘professional footballer at Oxford City’ and also make out that the 20-year-old Islander ‘left his team without telling them’.

Trust us, it’s really not that big of a deal…

Who is Finley Tapp?

Oozing confidence right from the get-go is newcomer to Love Island on January 16th, Finley Tapp.

Finley hails from Milton Keynes and is 20 years old.

Speaking to ITV, Finley said: “I’d say I’m 9 out of 10, I’m backing myself! My eyes are my best feature.”

HOT STUFF: See Sophie Piper’s near-nude Instagram pics: Queen of bikinis!

Finley’s career at Oxford City and MK Dons

Finley was part of the MK Dons academy since the age of eight and made his first break into the first team aged 17. He made the perfect debut and scored in the second half having come on as a substitute in the English Football League against Norwich City.

Last season, the 2018/2019 campaign, he struggled for game time at MK Dons and made just four appearances and was eventually released by the club and the end of the season.

The 20-year-old decided to step down a couple of divisions to join Oxford City where he starts reguarly.

Oxford City are considered a semi-professional football team and play in the National League South, which is some five divisions below England’s top flight, the Premier League. They’re not to be confused with Oxford United, who are a professional team.

Due to the harsh nature of Love Island casting, Finn had to join the show without wishing his teammates goodbye. Oxford City confirmed on twitter that they had no idea their regular defending was leaving the club to loung around in South Africa for 3-4 weeks and tweeted:

The club was not aware Finn Tapp was going on Love Island – this is normal protocol for all contestants. We understand and wish Finn luck on the show.

The club also been quick to quash some media reports that have said Finn was knocked unconscious during one of their football games, prior to flying out to join Love Island.

A club statement on Twitter has said:

Finn did not lose consciousness and was closely monitored throughout the game, after the game and further monitoring of symptoms undertaken for the next 24 hours. — Oxford City FC (@OxCityFC) January 15, 2020

What is his type?

Find Finley on Instagram @finn_tapp. He has over 4,100 followers as of January 15th and a relatively low amount of posts. Finley clearly works on his physique and enjoys a classic topless shot or two for the gram.

Speaking to ITV, Finley described his ideal girl as: “A girl who is fun and outgoing and someone who can make me laugh. I don’t have a type looks-wise but obviously you want that initial attraction.”

He also cited Maya Jama as someone he “really fancies”.

Well, Finley might not be in with a chance of meeting Stormzy’s ex but there is a tonne of gorgeous girls looking for love in the Winter Love Island villa!

HEY BAE: Meet Connagh Howard on Insta: Love Island bombshell has modelled for years!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK