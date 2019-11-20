Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Cue the tear-jerking stories, hilarious one-liners and absolutely bonkers characters that come with it – First Dates is back for 2019!

Series 13 of the hit Channel 4 show kicked off from Tuesday, November 12th at its usual time of 10 pm.

The show sees Fred Sirieix play cupid for a range of daters young and old looking to find love.

Some have had a vast history of dating disasters, while others have experienced both love and loss and some haven’t ever been on a date!

Looking for ‘Mrs Perfection’ is Bernard on First Dates 2019 episode 2…

First Dates 2019: Meet Bernard

Series 13 of First Dates brought with it 54-year-old Bernard from Preston.

Support worker Bernard opted for an eyecatching outfit for his appearance on telly and explained that he designs all of his own suits. He said: “I’ve got my own style going o here you know, I dont follow fashion. I do my own thing. But I like to have that trendy edge.”

Bernard dubbed himself “too choosy” as he was introduced to viewers in episode 2 of First Dates 2019.

Bernard is well known in Preston

It’s quite obvious that at first glance, Bernard is quite the character.

He said he and his friends are well known around his hometown of Preston and when they walk into pubs, people often stop and stare.

Bernard added that he loves salsa, Benidorm is his favourite place in the world and that he’s “like a sponge” and loves to absorb all different cultures.

Thankfully he was matched will fellow support worker Sue, who was awarded ‘Fruitcake of the year’ at work.

Is Bernard on Instagram?

It doesn’t look like First Dates’ Bernard is on Insta or Twitter. However, the 54-year-old was definitely the talk of Twitter on November 19th 2019.

Many viewers Tweeted that they recognised Bernard from an old episode of Come Dine With Me.

He used to own a carpet shop by the looks of things and apparently gifted each of the Come Dine With Me contestants a rug during the competition!

Bernard is definitely a character and looks to also be the owner of a restaurant in Benidorm, Roosters Bistro. Tonnes of Twitter users pointed out everything from Bernard’s bizarre fashion sense to Sue’s reaction to meeting him!

