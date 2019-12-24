First Dates at Christmas: We found Kieran on Instagram - is the gym buff still with Abi?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Christmas is officially here in 2019 and that means one thing – tonnes of Christmas Specials on TV!

Channel 4 get into the festive spirit this Christmastime with a Christmas episode of everyone’s favourite dating show, First Dates.

First Dates at Christmas leaves the hustle and bustle of London behind and Fred and the gang head out to the English countryside to set up in a cosy pub.

The Christmas episode kicks off from 9:30 pm on Channel 4 on Wednesday, December 25th 2019.

We found First Dates at Christmas star Kieran Kevan on Instagram – so let’s get to know him!

First Dates at Christmas: Meet Kieran

Appearing on the Christmas Special of First Dates was Kieran Kevan.

He went on a First Date with student-nurse Abi in the episode which airs on December 25th.

Former bodybuilding champion Kieran is on Instagram as @kierankevan with 35,500 followers!

What is Kieran’s job?

Kieran is obviously leading with the fact that he was a bodybuilding champion on First Dates.

However, there’s a lot more to the Channel 4 star than muscle mass.

On Instagram, he lists himself as a “Social Media Manager and Model & Content Creator.”

As well as that, it looks like Kieran’s involved in CBD oil company Reakiro. He’s an ambassador rather than the company owner as he lists a discount code “Kieran20” in his Insta bio.

By the looks of the gym buff’s social media page, he’s a busy man. Kieran has posted pictures with Amir Khan and Sharon Carpenter in the space of a week in December 2019.

Kieran’s love life

Kieran and Abi don’t look to be together from his Instagram account. It seems that the gym-goer is single from social media and his page is mainly made up of work posts and topless gym selfies.

Although Kieran appeared on First Dates at Christmas in search of love, by the looks of things, he already has one love in his life already.

He has a Siberian Forrest Cat named Blue which has its own Instagram account.

Blue could quite possibly be one of the most photogenic pets we’ve ever seen as she poses in front of the camera for her Insta posts. The account, @blue_siberianfurbaby, has almost 300 followers.

