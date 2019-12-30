First Dates Christmas: We found Abi on Instagram!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

First Dates is one of the most heart-warming shows on TV and what better time to indulge in a bit of romance than Christmas?

Fred Sirieix and his team were back for the festive season on Wednesday, December 25th 2019.

The First Dates pub opened its doors over Christmas 2019 looking to matchmake singletons from all over the UK.

Abi and Kieran were one of the three couples to feature on the First Dates Christmas Special, so, let’s get to know Abi a little better…

First Dates Christmas: Abi and Keiran’s date

Student nurse Abi was matched with bodybuilding buff Keiran for the First Dates Christmas Special.

Abi was after a man with a six-pack and it turned out that she got the full shebang with gym-goer Kieran.

Immediately Abi had something in common with Kieran’s mum as he revealed his mum’s a nurse.

The First Dates episode ended with Abi and Kieran sharing a kiss and going out for another drink!

Meet Abi on Instagram

Stunning ‘Barbie’ look-a-like Abi is on Instagram as @abigail_katy with over 1,200 followers.

From a quick glance at the Leamington Spa gal’s Insta, she loves a good selfie as well a night-out pics.

Barcelona, Greece and Ibiza are just some of the places to feature on Abi’s Instagram page.

Are Abi and Kieran together?

By the looks of both Abi and Kieran’s Instagram accounts, the pair didn’t end up an official couple.

It seems that they’re on good terms though, as Kieran writes on one of Abi’s posts: “Amazing shot and I’m glad I shared the experience with you!”

It may not have worked out for Abi and Kieran but many more First Dates couples are still together and featured on the Christmas episode!

WATCH FIRST DATES AT CHRISTMAS ON DECEMBER 25TH AT 9:30 PM ON CHANNEL 4.