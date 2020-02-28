Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

First Dates is back in 2020 with a brand new series. The restaurant doors have officially reopened and an array of daters ready to find love.

Fred Sirieix and his top-notch waiting team assist the First Daters on what is normally one of the most nerve-wracking things they will ever do.

The show attracts a real variety of characters, young and old. And as it turns out, a celebrity features in the new 2020 series.

Howard from the Halifax advert appears on First Dates in episode 3! Let’s see what he’s up to know.

First Dates: Howard from the Halifax adverts

Yes. Your eyes are not deceiving you, that really is Howard from the Halifax adverts on First Dates.

Anyone who remembers his song Xbomb from the early 2000’s will have fond memories of Howard. He was the face of Halifax for a long time and a staple on our TV screens.

Howard also released a cover of Barry White’s “You‘re The First, The Last, My Everything” during his Halifax days which was of the more iconic adverts.

A career highlight for Howard was appearing in The Office Xmas Special with Ricky Gervais.

Now, he’s back on our screens on Channel 4’s First Dates in March 2020. Playing his career down on his date, Howard said he worked in ‘TV and media’.

His date, Bev, was after someone “Tall, dark and handsome.” She said: “When you walk in with them, people look.”

It looks like Bev got more than she bargained for with Howard – the whole restaurant instantly recognised the actor!

Was Howard a Halifax employee?

Yes! Howard was an actual Halifax employee before he auditioned to be in the Halifax adverts.

He said he auditioned “for a laugh” and was picked out of over 2000 people.

The 53-year-old started out as a customer services rep at the bank, moved onto sales ambassador and following his TV ad fame, ended up with a waxwork at Madame Tussaud’s.

What does Howard do now?

A quick glance at Howard’s website gives us an insight into Howard’s life in 2020: “Howard is broadening his horizons and is now focusing on a music career, TV Media opportunities and new presenting projects.”

You can follow Howard on Instagram @howardbrown196.

The former Halifax employee writes in his Insta bio: “TV & Media Personality. Vocalist – Actor”.

OMG: First Dates 2020: Meet Josh Bennett – actor fed Mariah Carey ice cream!

WATCH FIRST DATES 2020 EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT FROM FEBRUARY 13TH.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK