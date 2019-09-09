Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

For the first time ever, First Dates Hotel will welcome a batch of celebrities to their romantic resort in Italy.

Since 2017 we’ve seen Fred Sirieix and his restaurant crew pack-up their good manners and food to run a romantic getaway package abroad.

Each episode showcases a flurry of dates at the Aquapetra Resort and Spa in Naples, Italy, where the successful couples earn the chance to stay on holiday for an extra few days to enjoy in dates two and three.

Now, First Dates Hotel will open its arms to a selection single celebs in the name of Stand Up To Cancer. Prepare for TOWIE pirates, boyband heartthrobs and blonde bombshells!

Celebrity First Dates Hotel 2019: Start Date

As it stands, the regular First Dates Hotel airs on Channel 4 every Thursday night on Channel 4.

There are six episodes in the 2019 series meaning it will air until October 10th.

The series will then conclude with the Stand Up To Cancer special, meaning you can expect the Celebrity First Dates episode to air on Thursday, October 17th.

Who are the celebs?

Duncan James will follow in the footsteps of fellow Blue band member Lee Ryan, who appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating earlier this year.

The 41-year-old has one child, Tianie Finn (14), who he had with former girlfriend Claire Grainge while he was part Blue between 2002-2005. However, in 2010 he came out as gay, three years after breaking up with Claire.

Duncan’s most recent boyfriend was Brazilian Rodrigo Reis, with the pair gushing over one other on Instagram as recent as mid-July 2019.

The Only Way is Essex and Celebs Go Dating star Pete Wicks is sure to catch some eyes around the pool with his dashing good looks and full-tatted body.

The 30-year-old was dating Georgina Mullins in April 2019 following an unsuccessful spell on Celebs Go Dating with Poppy Haskell, who claimed that she found out Pete was seeing someone else at the same time as her.

Perhaps they can arrange a three-way date for Pete… where he seems to be in his element.

Ulrika Jonsson joins the lineup looking for love following her divorce from advertising executive Biran Monet.

The 52-year-old has already been married four times and has three children – the eldest 24 – but hopes First Dates Hotel will prove fifth time lucky.

You’ll recognize Ulrika as the host of Gladiators and a TV weather presenter.

The final piece of the jigsaw is AJ Odudu, who you will recognize from Channel 5.

The 31-year-old has rarely talked about any past relationships and we can’t wait to see her open up on the show.

In the name of Stand Up To Cancer

Alongside Celebrity First Dates Hotel, Channel 4 will also launch special celebrity versions of Gogglebox and Hunted to help raise money and awareness for Stand Up To Cancer.

To get involved with SU2C visit channel4.com/su2c, where 100% of your donation will go to Cancer Research UK.

Tom Beck, Head of Live Events and Commissioning Editor for Entertainment at Channel 4 said:

We can’t wait to see the celebrities in action, banging that Stand Up To Cancer drum – be it sitting on the sofa and watching telly, going on the run or hopefully finding love in the stunning Italian countryside.

