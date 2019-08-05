Flip It Like Disick UK air date: Time, channel and more of Scott's new show

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

As if the Kardashians hadn’t tackled world domination almost entirely, now another member of the family is branching out with their own TV show.

Scott Disick has his own clothing brand and over 20 million followers on Instagram, but it turns out that’s not enough.

Khloe Kardashian’s got Revenge Body, now Scott has Flip It Like Disick. The show is bound to be full of pranks and famous guests and the only thing serious about it is that it’ll likely be seriously funny.

Any KUWTK fans will know that’s Scott’s house-flipping has become more than a hobby. And that’s clear to see as he’s now got a show out based around doing-up and selling houses!

We’ve got together all the details you’ll need about Scott’s new show Flip It Like Disick – including the UK air date and more!

Flip It Like Disick UK air date

Episode 1 of Flip It Like Disick airs in the USA on August 11th 2019.

Sometimes in the UK, we’re lagging behind the US when it comes to TV shows but it turns out that Scott Disick’s show will be on in the UK at the same time!

Flip It Like Disick airs at 10 pm on the E! Entertainment channel – after Temptation Island and before Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.

Watching E! Entertainment in the UK

If you subscribe to Sky TV then head over to channel 123 to watch Flip It Like Disick on E!.

For Virgin Media users the channel number is 156.

And the show is also available to watch via reality TV streaming service Hayu! A Hayu membership costs around £5 and will grant you access to all the best in reality TV such as Revenge Body, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Real Housewives and more.

What will Scott’s show be about?

Scott Disick never fails to impress. And 2019 is clearly his year now that he’s repping his own clothing line, Talentless, showing the world he can have a long-term relationship with girlfriend Sofia Richie and he’s brought out a TV show.

KUWTK fans will know that in recent years Scott has developed a passion for real estate. And he’s not just doing up any old abodes, episode 1 of Flip It Like Disick sees The Lord and his team renovate Steve Aoki’s home!

This guy really doesn’t do things by halves!

WATCH FLIP IT LIKE DISICK ON E! ENTERTAINMENT FROM AUGUST 11TH.