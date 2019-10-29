Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4 is the number one place to head to if you’re looking for a heart-warming dating show. From First Dates to Dinner Date and Celebs Go Dating, C4’s got it all.

And in 2018 it brought us Flirty Dancing – a totally original take on dating shows. The programme was such a hit that it’s back for a second series in 2019.

Couples are matched, learn one half of a dance routine, and are well and truly thrown in at the deep end when they have to meet up and perform in public.

Will sparks fly or will the couples crash and burn on Flirty Dancing in 2019?

Flirty Dancing 2019: When does it start?

The second series of Flirty Dancing kicks off from Friday, November 8th.

Episode 1 will air on Channel 4 at 8 pm and features couples Kerry and Jordan and Nife and Shaun.

The show is still taking applicants, so if you fancy applying, then you can do so, here.

The final episode of the season is set to air on Friday, December 13th 2019.

Ashley Banjo is back for series 2

Because it wouldn’t be the same without him, Flirty Dancing’s main man, Ashley Banjo, is, of course, back for the 2019 series!

Channel 4 asked Ashley what the signs of chemistry during the dance dates are, he said:

“It’s a combination of everything. If you take a touch for example, how long they do it for, what they do with their eyes and how their body moves, it all creates this combination of either ‘get away from me’ at one end or ‘oh my god, you are an absolute gorgeous specimen of a person’ at the other end. You really can tell. Just because people aren’t physically talking you can still tell so much from their body language.”

Will the Diversity crew still appear on Flirty Dancing?

Series 1 of Flirty Dancing saw the contestants trained up in one half of a dance. And coaching the daters on their Flirty Dancing journey were members of dance troupe Diversity.

On the subject of the Diversity dancers returning to the show, Ashley said to Channel 4:

“Absolutely – we couldn’t do it without them. We’ve got three of the girls, Starr, Georgia and Morgan, and then we’ve got Perri, Warren, Nathan and Chris. So, throughout the series, you’ll see loads of the group.”

