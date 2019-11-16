Flirty Dancing: Miles Nazaire is confirmed for a celebrity edition - get ready to swoon!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Ladies get yourselves together because Made in Chelsea heartthrob Miles Nazaire is set to appear on Channel 4’s Flirty Dancing!

As if Miles couldn’t get any more attractive, he’s now about to put his dancing shoes on and bust some moves.

Miles is officially single as his messy breakup with Maeva D’Ascanio played out on-screen during series 18 of Made in Chelsea. Now he’s looking for romance with the help of Ashley Banjo!

So, how come Miles Nazaire is appearing on Flirty Dancing? And when does the episode air?

Miles Nazaire does Flirty Dancing

It looks like 2019 is the year for Made in Chelsea cast members to leave the streets of SW3 behind and get their choreography heads on. Jamie Laing was set to take part in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing before he sustained an injury taking him out of the competition.

Now, Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire is ready to learn a trick or two on Flirty Dancing.

The celebrity edition of the show will air in aid of Stand Up To Cancer in 2019.

When does Flirty Dancing for SU2C air?

The exact air date of Flirty Dancing for Stand Up To Cancer is currently unconfirmed.

However, it is known that the celebrity special will definitely air during December 2019.

The episode is set to air at its usual time of 8 pm on Channel 4. Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan will also be taking part in the celebrity special.

Miles’ dating history

Anyone who’s followed Made in Chelsea over the last few seasons will know that Miles is quite the ladies man. And with looks like his and the ability to speak French – it’s no wonder!

And although there are probably girls on tap for Miles, he has his reasons for wanting to take part in Flirty Dancing.

Speaking to Channel 4, Miles said: “Dating in Chelsea isn’t always easy, and I’ve done my fair share without much success so I couldn’t think of anyone better to restore my faith in love than Ashley Banjo and his Flirty Dancing crew.”

