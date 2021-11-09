Are LAHH's Florence and Marlon set to divorce among cheating rumours?











Love & Hip Hop: Miami is a spin-off of the original VH1 show, Love & Hip Hop. LAHHMIA first launched in 2018 and featured music artists such as Trina, Trick Daddy and Amara La Negra in its cast.

Season 4 first dropped on VH1 on August 23rd, 2021 and brings with it some newbies to the show such as Ace Hood and Noreaga. The cameras get an up-close-and-personal view of the casts’ lives in 2021, from their family lives to their relationships to their work ventures and events, LAHH viewers are about to see it all in season 4. So, let’s find out more about what’s happening with Florence and Marlon – are they headed for divorce?

Screenshot: Marlon Admits He Cheated On Florence

Meet Florence from Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Florence El Luche is a newcomer to Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 4.

She’s a main cast member on the 2021 season as well as a music artist, an entrepreneur, a mother of three and a wife.

Florence describes herself as the “Queen of Kompa Music” on her Instagram page where she has 1.1m followers. Follow her, too @florencedure.

LAHH: Florence and Marlon’s relationship

During an October 2021 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Marlon admitted to Florence that he cheated on her.

Florence then met Marlon to confront him where she said that he lied to her and she thought that she could trust him. Florence said: “What if I had done the same? Would you be OK with that? This is not a mistake, you said this would never happen again.”

Marlon replied to his wife that he didn’t know what to tell her and that he was sorry.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami | Supertrailer BridTV 4347 Love & Hip Hop: Miami | Supertrailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/nCZni7nHDVE/hqdefault.jpg 847979 847979 center 22403

Are Florence and Marlon getting a divorce?

It’s currently unconfirmed whether Florence and Marlon are going to get a divorce. However, she did say on the VH1 show that she was “done” with their relationship.

Florence said to her husband: “I will never trust you again. I really wanted this to work, what are you missing? I think I’m going to be done with this, our relationship.“

Marlon repeated that the cheating with Debbie “was a mistake“, while Florence added: “I’m so embarrassed right now, I trusted you, Marlon.“

The LAHH star also took a snippet of their argument and posted it to Instagram with the caption: “The most embarrassing moment of my life.”

