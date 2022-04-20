Former Abercrombie photographer Bruce Weber still snapping pics in 2022













White Hot: The Rise And Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch is a new Netflix docuseries for 2022. Following the story of one of the world’s best-known brands, White Hot takes a look inside Abercrombie & Fitch and the company’s ethos.

According to the docuseries trailer, being “exclusionary” was at the heart of a brand that employed “good looking” people, with the basis on which people were hired and fired at Abercrombie & Fitch thrown into question.

Let’s find out more about former Abercrombie & Fitch photographer Bruce Weber.

Who is Bruce Weber?

Bruce Weber is a famous American photographer who spent many years as a fashion snapper, working for Ambercrombie & Fitch from the mid-1990s.

Bruce is well known for being one of the highest-paid photographers and has held photoshoots for Vogue, Elle, Calvin Klein and many other world-famous fashion brands. He’s also renowned for his book, Bear Pond.

He was born in Pennsylvania in 1946 and has been married to Nan Bush since 1977.

Bruce Weber’s time at Abercrombie & Fitch

In the 1990s, Bruce Weber began working with Abercrombie & Fitch.

Interviewees featured in White Hot said of Bruce’s photography: “I don’t think you can overstate the impact of Bruce Weber, his aesthetic. (He) put all his eggs in that basket.“

Another said: “The Abercrombie aesthic is Bruce Weber’s aesthetic.“

However in 2018, 15 male models made sexual assault allegations against Bruce Weber, as reported by The New York Times. Weber categorically denied the claims.

On January 3rd, 2018, Weber wrote in an Instagram post: “I want to address the recent allegations made against me. I unequivocally deny these charges and will vigorously defend myself. I have spent my career capturing the human spirit through photographs and am confident that, in due time, the truth will prevail. I am grateful for the outpouring of support I have received.”

Where is Bruce Weber now?

In August 2021, Page Six reported some lawsuits against Bruce Weber were settled out of court, although sums involved were not disclosed. The settlement included no admission of guilt on Weber’s part but brought an end to a lawsuit brought jointly by models Josh Ardolf, Anthony Baldwin, Jacob Madden and Jnana Van Oijen.

In July 2021, Weber had settled a separate suit brought by model Jason Boyce for an undisclosed sum, although a year before lawyer Lisa Bloom had been ordered to pay Weber more than $28,000 in legal costs after her client, Boyce, refused to answer certain questions at a deposition.

Bruce still works as a fashion photographer. As per his Instagram page, he recently shot a magazine cover and spread for ICON Magazine’s April 2022 issue.

Since parting ways with Abercrombie & Fitch, Weber has also been directing documentaries on fellow photographer Paolo di Paolo’s work and publishing books such as The Golden Retriever Photographic Society.

