











The Real Housewives of New Jersey features some of the most famous housewives across all the franchises including Teresa Giudice and some of the richest such as Margaret Josephs. Many of the current RHONJ cast members have been on the show for years, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice have been on the Bravo show since seasons 1 and 2.

Across the Real Housewives shows, fans have their favourite housewives and they also have their favourite husbands, too. From Apollo Nida and Peter Thomas on RHOA to Ryne Holliday and Terry Dubrow on RHOC, there are many husbands on the shows who bring their personalities to the show, as well as their wives. Dolores Catania’s ex-husband Frank Catania is still a cast member on RHONJ in 2022, so let’s take a look at his net worth.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip | New Season Official Trailer | Peacock BridTV 9861 The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip | New Season Official Trailer | Peacock https://i.ytimg.com/vi/m_hWUMVrrd8/hqdefault.jpg 1006738 1006738 center 22403

Frank Catania’s career explored

Many Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will recognise Frank Catania for being one of the show’s husbands. Frank and his ex-wife Dolores Catania have a friendship many years after their divorce and he’s still very much a part of the New Jersey group.

Despite being recognised as a ‘Real Husband’ nowadays, Frank Catania has had a whole career outside of reality TV in his life.

He and Dolores can be seen flipping houses together on the show. And as per a 2018 report from Page Six, Frank was a lawyer who “mainly focused on real estate deals” but he was disbarred in 2017.

Speaking on The Two T’s In a Pod podcast in April 2022, Dolores Catania said that she decided to join RHONJ at a time when she “had a lot more to offer” than when she was first asked to join the show in season 1. Dolores said: “Frank had lost a lot of money in a bad investment and I was working like three or four jobs.“

OMG: RHONJ fans have a lot to say about Tiki and the party planner in ep 12

Does Frank Catania get paid to be on RHONJ?

As per Distractify and The Sun, Dolores Catania’s net worth is estimated at $4M.

However, that doesn’t mean that Frank Catania’s is in that region as RHOBH star Kyle Richards said that the show’s husbands don’t get paid as per Reality Blurb in 2018.

In 2021, The Blast reported that only the husbands from RHONJ get paid, so that means Frank makes money from the show.

His co-star and fellow house husband, Joe Gorga, reportedly makes “$45,000 a season for his work on the reality TV series while his wife, Melissa, allegedly makes upward of $600,000 a season” as per Distractify in 2021.

Distractify reports that his ex-wife, and full-time cast member, Dolores, makes $60,000 an episode for starring on RHONJ and she’s appeared in over 100 episodes since joining the show in season 7.

Frank owns Gold’s Gym in Teterboro

Frank Catania’s Facebook page gives a quick rundown of what he does to make a living in 2022.

He writes in his bio that he’s the owner of Gold’s Gym in Teterboro and an owner and partner at Catania & Ehrlich, P.C.

Frank also cites his education on Facebook which includes attending Manchester Regional High School and the University of Delaware.

Bodybuilder Frank can be found on Facebook with 128K followers @frank.catania.sr.

NO WAY: Jennifer Aydin’s ethnicity explored, says her cultural values aren’t “typical Jersey girl”

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK