I'm A Celebrity star Frankie Bridge's surgery rumours explored











Frankie Bridge is trading up mum life with her two boys for three weeks in a Welsh castle on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity. The show is back for its 21st season and brings with it the likes of Snoochie Shy, Matty Lee, Arlene Phillips and many more famous faces!

The I’m A Celebrity campmates enter the castle on Sunday, November 21st ready for weeks of gruelling Bushtucker Trials, challenges and a real lack of food. So, let’s find out more about I’m A Celeb’s Frankie and try to decipher whether she’s really had any surgery…

Who is Frankie Bridge?

Born in London in January 1989, Frankie Bridge is a woman of many talents and she’s spent the majority of her life being a singer-songwriter.

Frankie was a member of S Club Juniors – a group that was formed in 2001 when she was 12. But, she’s likely best known for being a member of girl band The Saturdays. The girl group had hits with songs such as ‘Up‘, ‘Higher‘ and ‘Issues‘.

Today, she writes on her Instagram bio that she’s a “Presenter, Author and Mum”. Frankie is a Sunday Times Best Selling Author and also hosts the Open Mind podcast.

She is married to Wayne Bridge and together they have two sons – Parker and Carter.

Frankie Bridge surgery rumours explored

Being in the spotlight since the age of 12, it’s likely that Frankie would feel the pressure, as many celebs do, to keep up appearances as she goes into her thirties.

While facelifts, fillers, botox and other surgeries are commonplace nowadays, not just for celebrities, but for everyone, it appears that Frankie is maintaining her looks in a more natural way.

As per Hello! Magazine in 2018, Frankie opts for facial massages followed by a Mesotherapy treatment. The skin treatment was carried out by Celebrity Facialist Michaella Bolder. Hello! writes: “…it’s a skincare technique where a combination of vitamins and antioxidants are injected into the face to tighten skin and reduce wrinkles and fat“.

Why do people think Frankie has had botox or filler?

It’s currently unconfirmed whether Frankie has botox or filler as well as other beauty treatments, but she does seem to be transparent when it comes to her life. So, we can assume she hasn’t had work done.

In 2018, The Sun reported that Frankie may have opted for lip filler. However, this was only down to speculation and Frankie didn’t confirm the claims.

The 32-year-old often goes ‘makeup-free’ on her Instagram page and she looks extremely youthful, so it looks like Frankie is reaping the rewards from her healthy lifestyle. On her page, she can often be seen working out and also advocating for mental health.

