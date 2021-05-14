









Fredrik Eklund’s net worth is a subject of interest given that he has such a high profile job. Selling seriously stunning properties all across America, Fredrik has certainly carved out a successful career for himself. So, let’s take a look at the Bravo star’s net worth.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles first hit screens in 2006, while the New York version of the show, which sees Fredrik appear from series 1, kicked off in 2012. The real estate connoisseur has been in the game a long time in 2021.

Who is Fredrik Eklund?

Fredrik Eklund is a real estate broker who many will recognise from Bravo TV series Million Dollar Listing.

Fredrik specialises in luxury properties. He writes in his IG bio: “selling the most exclusive real estate in California, New York and Florida“.

He was born in Sweden on April 26th, 1977 making him a Taurus and 44 years old in 2021.

Fredrik is married to Derek Kaplan and together they have twins. Their son, Fredrick Jr, and daughter, Milla, were welcomed via surrogate in 2017.

Fredrik’s career

Fredrik started out his real estate career in 2004. However, prior to that, he did have a stint working in the adult film industry under the name ‘Tag Eriksson’.

Speaking of the experience he said to Out Magazine, he said that the job only lasted about a week before he decided it wasn’t for him.

In 2010 Fredrik became the Managing Director of CORE Group Marketing, a New York based real estate company.

He also founded Eklund Stockholm New York in 2009, a luxury residential real estate brokerage based in Scandinavia.

Fredrik Eklund: Net worth

Fredrik Eklund is something of a Million Dollar Listing OG after being with the Bravo network for over 10 years. During his time on the show he’s likely amassed a lot of funds.

His net worth is estimated at $30m which makes Fredrik on par with his fellow Million Dollar Listing stars such as Josh Altman and Josh Flagg as per The Things.

Fredrik has an Instagram following of 1.3m as well as over 152k followers on Instagram. His IG (@fredrikeklundny) looks to document his life rather than promote any products or advertise anything which would contribute to his net worth.

