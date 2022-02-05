Get to know the Freeze Skating on the Edge cast on Instagram











Learning to ice skate is no walk in the park and BBC Three’s Freeze: Skating on the Edge showcases how much dedication, fearlessness and talent is required in the sport. There’s a lot more to skating than meets the eye, it’s certainly not all sequins, glitter and eyecatching costumes.

In the four-part series, viewers are welcomed into the dangerous yet glamorous world of skating. The show was filmed over a 12 month period and follows the journeys of young ice skaters as they put in the hours to fulfil their dreams. So, let’s find out more about who the skaters are and meet the Freeze: Skating on the Edge cast…

Freeze Skating on the Edge cast: Meet Billy Wilson-French

First up on the cast list is Billy Wilson-French. He’s 18 years old and is also known as the Billy Elliot Of Ice Dance.

Billy is on the hunt for the perfect partner during Freeze: Skating on the Edge. And it looks like fellow ice skater Katarina DelCamp could be just the woman he needs.

Find Billy on IG @_billyfrench_ and Katarina @katarina.delcamp.

Peter James Hallam

Peter James Hallam, 26, is another professional skater who is set to appear in the BBC series. PJ is Sheffield based and is a former British champion in the sport.

Follow PJ on Instagram where he writes that he’s a “World and European competitor” at @pj_hallam.

Freeze: Skating On The Edge Peter James Hallam – (C) Blast! Films

Harry and Lydia

These two skaters were once solo performers but Harry and Lydia decided to partner up and become a pair team.

The danger turns up a notch on Freeze: Skating on the Edge when it comes to skating as a pair as there are many lifts and moves which require precision, trust and skill.

Kristen Spours

Kristen Spours is a 21-year-old professional figure skater. During the BBC show she returns to the ice after enduring a career-threatening spinal injury.

Find Kristen on IG @kristen_spours where she has around 2k followers.

Anthony Currie and Eleanor Hirst

Next up, another ice skating duo – Anthony Currie and Eleanor Hirst.

Anthony describes himself as a vegan Ice Dancer on his IG profile and he’s also an OnlyFans model. Find him under the handle @anthony.s.currie with over 10k followers.

Twenty-three-year-old Eleanor is also on IG @hirsty12.

Emily Hayward

Last, but by no means least, Emily Hayward is also on the cast list for Freeze: Skating on the Edge.

She’s worked in Sheffield as a Figure Skating Coach as per her LinkedIn page for the past four years and she’s been competing for 16.

Find Emily on Instagram @emilygeorgia4 where she has over 2.2k followers.

Freeze: Skating On The Edge Emily Hayward – (C) Blast! Films – Photographer: Paul Husband

