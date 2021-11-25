What is French Montana's net worth as he sells house on Selling Sunset?











Selling Sunset fans are likely over the moon that season 4 has finally dropped on Netflix. As of November 24th, 10 episodes are available to stream and the season is thick with drama.

The realtors on Selling Sunset, including Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vandre and co are renowned for selling seriously expensive properties. Season 4 sees French Montana’s former home on the show, so what is French’s net worth? Let’s find out more.

Who is French Montana?

French Montana is a Moroccan-American rapper who is best known for songs such as ‘Unforgettable‘ and ‘Hurtin’ Me‘ featuring Stefflon Don.

He was born in 1984 in Morocco and moved to the US when he was 13 years old with his family.

French Montana was married once before and has a son. The rapper has 19.5m Instagram followers and can be found @frenchmontana.

Mary sells French’s house on Selling Sunset season 4

French Montana was described by Mary Fitzgerald on Selling Sunset as a “badass music artist“.

Mary added that she was selling his “amazing house right on the border of hidden hills, technically Calabasas.”

The house boasted a recording studio worth $650k, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and over 8,000 square feet.

French Montana’s house also featured a huge topiary elephant which was gifted to him by fellow music artist Iggy Azalea. Mary added that Calabasas is an area she’s keen on working in as so many celebrities including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Drake, live there.

French Montana net worth

Living in a private and exclusive area like Calabasas doesn’t come cheap and French Montana managed to sell his property for $5m with Mary and the Oppenheim Group.

Reality Titbit would estimate French Montana’s net worth at $20m in 2021.

Wealthy Gorilla reports that French’s net worth is estimated at $16m, while Celebrity Net Worth writes that it’s $22m. Wealthy Persons estimates his net worth at $20m.

