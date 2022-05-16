Fritz and Leah never confirmed dating rumours, but their friendship is adorable













American Idol returned for its twentieth season in 2022. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan had their work cut out in the show’s audition stages deciding who had enough talent to go forward in the competition and who had to go home. Two auditionees this year who seriously impressed the judges were Fritz Hager and Leah Marlene.

From covering huge hits such as Blondie’s Call Me to performing their own original songs, Fritz and Leah’s talent has been clear to see throughout American Idol’s 20th season. Viewers want to know more about the singers’ relationship including whether they’re dating, so let’s find out more about the melodic duo…

Selling The OC | Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 9889 Selling The OC | Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/d4rlmylacZQ/hqdefault.jpg 1007606 1007606 center 22403

Meet Fritz and Leah

Fritz Hager, 22, and Leah Marlene, 20, are both competitors on American Idol season 20.

Leah Marlene hails from Normal, Illinois while Fritz comes from Tyler, Texas.

While Leah advanced into the show’s Top 3 during the May 15th episode, Fritz was sent home. He made it to the show’s Top 5.

OMG: Underrated American Idol ‘losers’ who should have won but didn’t

American Idol: Fritz and Leah’s duet

Performing Bruno Mars’ Locked Out Of Heaven during week 8, Fritz and Leah combined their vocal talents.

They both joked that they hated each other’s guts and were “so sad” to be paired for a duet.

The two clearly formed a great friendship on the show. Speaking of being partnered with Leah, Fritz said that it allowed him to “have more fun on stage” and “not stress about it so much“.

Screenshot: “Locked Out Of Heaven” Is A Hit For Leah Marlene & Fritz – American Idol 2022

American Idol dating rumours explored

After appearing on the ABC contest together for weeks, some American Idol fans have linked Fritz and Leah romantically but the singers haven’t confirmed any dating rumours.

Leah Marlene continues on American Idol into the fast-approaching final.

Fritz left the show during the May 15th episode and took to Instagram to say that he was “grateful” for the friends he’d made on his American Idol journey. Fritz captioned a photo of himself and Leah: “I’ll be honest, ending it here is tough, but I am so incredibly grateful. For the friends. For the memories. For the music. This is not the end, it’s just page 1.“

Fritz also took to Instagram Stories to share that he wants to make music with Leah once the show is over.

NO WAY: What American Idol’s Laine Hardy has said after warrant issued over allegations

Screenshot: Fritz Hager Instagram

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK