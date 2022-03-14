Gabby Barrett didn’t win American Idol in 2018 but she rakes in cash now













All kinds of talented singers have shaken off their nerves and given the judges their best performance on American Idol season 20 so far. All with their own backstories, the American Idol hopefuls have been blowing Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan away each week.

The ABC show’s contestants hail from all over the USA and a singer from North Carolina cited Gabby Barrett as her inspiration for singing during the show on March 13th. Gabby Barrett has seen huge success since appearing on American Idol back in 2018. She’s now an established country artist, a wife and a mother. So, let’s find out more about Gabby Barrett’s net worth in 2022.

Serving the Hamptons | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 8922 Serving the Hamptons | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/MkhVWa_sXaE/hqdefault.jpg 970913 970913 center 22403

Gabby Barrett inspires Ryleigh Madison on American Idol 2022

Sixteen-year-old Ryleigh Madison impressed the judges with her singing voice and her Southern accent during the third episode of auditions on American Idol season 20.

She hails from Whiteville, North Carolina and said that Gabby Barrett was her musical inspiration.

When Gabby Barrett first appeared on American Idol back in 2018, she said that she was inspired by country singer Carrie Underwood. And now, she’s inspiring up and coming country singers herself.

OMG: Kelsie Dolin’s American Idol audition had Lionel Richie in tears

Did Gabby Barrett win American Idol in 2018?

No, Gabby Barrett didn’t win American Idol back in 2018.

The season 16 winner was Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson was the show’s runner-up.

Despite not winning the show, Gabby has gone on to have huge success as a country singer, she sang with Dolly Parton in 2022 and has an Instagram following of 815K.

Exploring Gabby Barrett’s net worth 2022

American Idol has produced many stars over the years including Adam Lambert, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson.

Gabby Barrett is another American Idol success story and as per Net Worth Planet, she has a net worth of $1M in 2022.

As per Gabby’s website, her music has garnered two million global streams to date and she was also nominated for Female Artist of The Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022.

NO WAY: Musical talent certainly runs in American Idol star Cadence Baker’s family

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK