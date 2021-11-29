Does Alaskan Bush People's Gabe Brown wear makeup?











For decades, Billy Brown and his family lived in the wilderness of Alaska. The family has endured the hardest times of their life in the past year. From the fire that destroyed their home, to matriarch of the family Ami being diagnosed with cancer and Billy Brown’s untimely death in 2021, it’s been a lot for the Alaskan Bush People to deal with.

Alaskan Bush People first launched in 2014 and over the seasons, viewers have seen the children of the famiy, including Matt, Bam Bam, Noah, Gabe, Bear, Birdy and Rainy grow up. Here’s more on whether Gabe Brown has started wearing makeup in 2021…

Meet Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe

Gabriel Starbuck Brown was born on December 15th, 1989 making him 32 years old in 2021.

He’s appeared on Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People since the show’s first season alongside his siblings and parents.

Gabe is a husband and a father and he can be found on Instagram @gabrielstarbuckbrown11 with 191k followers.

Does Gabe Brown wear makeup?

Yes, in some of Gabe Brown’s more recent Instagram posts, he appears to be wearing eyeliner.

The Alaskan Bush People family have often sported different looks throughout the seasons. From ponytails to plaits, the Brown’s appear to all have their own individual styles.

It appears that Gabe began wearing eyeliner and posting more portrait photos to Instagram following the death of his father in February 2021.

Gabe has posted multiple times to Instagram to share poems and shine a light on mental health. One of Gabe’s posts details the pain he’s feeling since the loss of his father, he wrote: “Being happy used to be easy… Times are changed as times must, and do, and the room seems empty without you.“

Screenshot: Gabe Brown makeup and Raquell Alaskan Bush People – Discovery

Are Gabe Brown and Raquell Rose still together?

During Alaskan Bush People, Gabe Brown married Raquell Rose Pantilla and together they have two children.

Gabe and Raquell got married in 2020 and they’re still together today.

On their wedding day, Gabe’s mother said: “Like pieces of a puzzle, they fit together.”

Raquell took to Instagram in 2021 to reveal that she and Gabe welcomed their second child and that their daughter, Sophie, is a big sister.

