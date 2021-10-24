Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown's net worth explored











After launching in 2014, Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People is back in 2021 with a thirteenth season.

Season 13 kicked off on September 19th, 2021. The Brown family, at the centre of the show, have experienced many ups and downs over the years, but season 13 was a particularly different show for them as they had to film without their late father, Billy.

Whatever is thrown at them, it appears that the Brown family can handle just about anything. They’re living in the Alaskan Bush and tackling all kinds of hurdles when it comes to survival.

Alaskan Bush People: Meet Gabe

Gabe Brown is a reality TV star who rose to fame on Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People. He is 31 years old and was born on December 15th, 1989.

Gabriel’s mother Ami, and his siblings Noah, Snowbird, Rain, Joshua, Bear and Matthew, all appear on Alaskan Bush People with him.

The Discovery star can be found on Instagram with 185k followers @gabrielstarbuckbrown11.

Gabe Brown’s net worth explored

Given that the Brown family have had their Discovery show renewed 13 times, it’s almost a given that they’re successful and have a solid net worth.

Gabe’s mother’s net worth is estimated at $500,000 in 2021. The family is also likely to have inherited money following the passing of Billy Brown.

As reported by The Travel, Gabe’s net worth is estimated at $150k in 2021.

Is Gabe Brown still married?

Yes, Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe is still married in 2021.

The reality star lost his wedding ring during filming when he had to wrestle an ostrich. However, he later found it in the ostrich pen.

Gabe and Raquell Rose tied the knot in 2019. In 2021 they welcomed their second daughter. While Gabe is in the spotlight due to his role on Alaskan Bush People, his wife looks to prefer a more private life. She writes in her Instagram bio that she’s “Temporarily MIA“.

